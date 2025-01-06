Omega Ag Seeds Punjab Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-8.16
0.02
0
0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
-7.22
-0.32
-0.13
-0.12
Other operating items
Operating
-15.38
-0.31
-0.13
-0.09
Capital expenditure
-0.53
0.2
-0.2
0
Free cash flow
-15.91
-0.11
-0.33
-0.09
Equity raised
0.34
0.29
0.27
0.21
Investing
0.09
0.36
0.14
0.15
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-15.47
0.54
0.08
0.27
