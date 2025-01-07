Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0.51
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
4.05
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.49
As % of sales
0
0
0
95.58
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.06
-0.03
-0.02
As % of sales
0
0
0
4.96
Other costs
-8.71
-0.11
-0.11
-0.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
23.15
Operating profit
-8.77
-0.17
-0.14
-0.12
OPM
0
0
0
-23.7
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.62
0.2
0.14
0.16
Profit before tax
-8.16
0.02
0
0.04
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.01
Tax rate
0
-25.67
-48.55
-30.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-8.16
0.01
0
0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-8.16
0.01
0
0.03
yoy growth (%)
-51,766
2,588.56
-98.04
14.02
NPM
0
0
0
5.85
