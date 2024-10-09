Summary

Omega Ag-Seeds (Punjab) Limited produces seeds for farmers, which was registered with the RoC on November 24, 1992. The Company was initially engaged in the business of setting up of agri- seed processing complex and to enter into sunflower seed multiplication programme. It produces seeds for farmers and is based in Chandigarh, India. Omega Ag-Seeds (Punjab) Limited are a pure seed company with expertise inherited over several centuries of know-how from the great botanists and agronomists. Their culture is agricultural and scientific. The Company, in year 2009, launched the research and development activities in Hyderabad and is presently engaged in the business of IT & ITES services in 2024.

