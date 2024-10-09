Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹9.32
Prev. Close₹8.88
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.01
Day's High₹9.32
Day's Low₹9
52 Week's High₹24.41
52 Week's Low₹6.58
Book Value₹-0.98
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.31
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.9
7.9
7.9
7.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.52
-8.34
-8.06
-7.99
Net Worth
-0.61
-0.44
-0.16
-0.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0.51
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
4.05
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.49
As % of sales
0
0
0
95.58
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.06
-0.03
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-8.16
0.02
0
0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
-7.22
-0.32
-0.13
-0.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
4.05
Op profit growth
4,803.09
24.08
18.52
-6.13
EBIT growth
-38,499.21
1,761.08
-97.37
-17.56
Net profit growth
-51,766
2,588.56
-98.04
14.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
K Lakshmana Rao
Independent Director
Muppavarapu Chowdary
Independent Director
Geetha Rukmini Vankadaru
Independent Director
Ms Leela Reddy Konda
Independent Director
Mr Reddeppa Gundluru
Non Executive Director
D. Rakesh Reddy
Independent Director
Sadhanala Venkata Rao
Whole Time Director
Mallavarapu Raghuma Reddy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nisha Chowdhary
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Omega Ag Seeds Punjab Ltd
Summary
Omega Ag-Seeds (Punjab) Limited produces seeds for farmers, which was registered with the RoC on November 24, 1992. The Company was initially engaged in the business of setting up of agri- seed processing complex and to enter into sunflower seed multiplication programme. It produces seeds for farmers and is based in Chandigarh, India. Omega Ag-Seeds (Punjab) Limited are a pure seed company with expertise inherited over several centuries of know-how from the great botanists and agronomists. Their culture is agricultural and scientific. The Company, in year 2009, launched the research and development activities in Hyderabad and is presently engaged in the business of IT & ITES services in 2024.
Read More
The Omega Ag Seeds Punjab Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Omega Ag Seeds Punjab Ltd is ₹7.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Omega Ag Seeds Punjab Ltd is 0 and -9.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Omega Ag Seeds Punjab Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Omega Ag Seeds Punjab Ltd is ₹6.58 and ₹24.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Omega Ag Seeds Punjab Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 28.70% and 1 Month at -53.77%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.