Omega Ag Seeds Punjab Ltd Share Price

9.25
(4.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:48:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.32
  • Day's High9.32
  • 52 Wk High24.41
  • Prev. Close8.88
  • Day's Low9
  • 52 Wk Low 6.58
  • Turnover (lac)16.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-0.98
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.31
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Omega Ag Seeds Punjab Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

9.32

Prev. Close

8.88

Turnover(Lac.)

16.01

Day's High

9.32

Day's Low

9

52 Week's High

24.41

52 Week's Low

6.58

Book Value

-0.98

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.31

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Omega Ag Seeds Punjab Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:00 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.19%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.19%

Non-Promoter- 0.60%

Institutions: 0.59%

Non-Institutions: 79.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Omega Ag Seeds Punjab Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.9

7.9

7.9

7.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.52

-8.34

-8.06

-7.99

Net Worth

-0.61

-0.44

-0.16

-0.08

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0.51

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

4.05

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.49

As % of sales

0

0

0

95.58

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.06

-0.03

-0.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-8.16

0.02

0

0.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

-7.22

-0.32

-0.13

-0.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

4.05

Op profit growth

4,803.09

24.08

18.52

-6.13

EBIT growth

-38,499.21

1,761.08

-97.37

-17.56

Net profit growth

-51,766

2,588.56

-98.04

14.02

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Omega Ag Seeds Punjab Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Omega Ag Seeds Punjab Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

K Lakshmana Rao

Independent Director

Muppavarapu Chowdary

Independent Director

Geetha Rukmini Vankadaru

Independent Director

Ms Leela Reddy Konda

Independent Director

Mr Reddeppa Gundluru

Non Executive Director

D. Rakesh Reddy

Independent Director

Sadhanala Venkata Rao

Whole Time Director

Mallavarapu Raghuma Reddy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nisha Chowdhary

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Omega Ag Seeds Punjab Ltd

Summary

Omega Ag-Seeds (Punjab) Limited produces seeds for farmers, which was registered with the RoC on November 24, 1992. The Company was initially engaged in the business of setting up of agri- seed processing complex and to enter into sunflower seed multiplication programme. It produces seeds for farmers and is based in Chandigarh, India. Omega Ag-Seeds (Punjab) Limited are a pure seed company with expertise inherited over several centuries of know-how from the great botanists and agronomists. Their culture is agricultural and scientific. The Company, in year 2009, launched the research and development activities in Hyderabad and is presently engaged in the business of IT & ITES services in 2024.
Company FAQs

What is the Omega Ag Seeds Punjab Ltd share price today?

The Omega Ag Seeds Punjab Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Omega Ag Seeds Punjab Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Omega Ag Seeds Punjab Ltd is ₹7.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Omega Ag Seeds Punjab Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Omega Ag Seeds Punjab Ltd is 0 and -9.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Omega Ag Seeds Punjab Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Omega Ag Seeds Punjab Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Omega Ag Seeds Punjab Ltd is ₹6.58 and ₹24.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Omega Ag Seeds Punjab Ltd?

Omega Ag Seeds Punjab Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 28.70% and 1 Month at -53.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Omega Ag Seeds Punjab Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Omega Ag Seeds Punjab Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 20.19 %
Institutions - 0.60 %
Public - 79.21 %

