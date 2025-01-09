Omega Ag Seeds Punjab Ltd Management Discussions

a) Outlook:
The Directors are exploring possibilities of alternative business proposals.
b) Segment wise Performance:
The Company does not have business activity during the period.
c) Internal control systems and their adequacy:
The Company has an in-house Internal Control System, commensurate with the Size, Scale and Complexity of its Operations.
d) Financial performance with respect to operations:
During the year, the Company incurred losses of Rs. 17.47 Lakhs in the absence of business activity.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.