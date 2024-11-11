Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results OMEGA AG-SEEDS (PUNJAB) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for the Meeting of The Board Of directors is to be held on Monday, November 11, 2024 For Considering The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors has approved the unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024

OMEGA AG-SEEDS (PUNJAB) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To discuss matters related to Annual General Meeting The Board of Directors has approved the Directors Report and the Notice of 32nd Annual General Meeting and other Related Matters. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

OMEGA AG-SEEDS (PUNJAB) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on August 12 2024 for considering the following items: 1. Un-Audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 29 May 2024

1. Appointment of Mr. Sadhanala Venkata Rao (DIN: 02906370) as Additional Director of the Company . 2. Shifting of Registered Office Of the Company Within the Local Limits.

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 7 May 2024

OMEGA AG-SEEDS (PUNJAB) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve inter-alia the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Year and Quarter ended March 31 2024 Submission of Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report with unmodified opinion for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)

Board Meeting 11 May 2024 11 May 2024

1. Accepted the resignation of M/s Jaideep Gaddam & Associates, Charted Accoutants FRN 019149S as statutory Auditor of the Company submitted on 05th May 2024 and in this place Appointed M/s. PPKG& Co, Charted Accountants FRN. No 009655S as statutory Auditor of the Company w. e. f 05th May 2024 to fill the Casual vacancy caused due to resignation. (Enclosed Resignation Letter and Board Resolution for the change in auditors) 2. Appointed Ms. CS Nisha Chowdhary (A37025) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f 11th May 2024 pursuant to regulation 6 SEBI(LODR)Regulations,2015, (Enclosed Consent of Ms. CS Nisha Chowdhary and Board Resolution Copy).

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 24 Jan 2024