Omkar Pharmachem Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.08
10.08
10.08
10.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.85
-1.04
-1.24
-1.42
Net Worth
9.23
9.04
8.84
8.66
Minority Interest
Debt
0.3
0.62
0.93
0.9
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.06
0.07
0.03
0
Total Liabilities
9.59
9.73
9.8
9.56
Fixed Assets
0.01
0
0.01
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.3
9.3
9.3
9.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.16
0.23
0.26
0.26
Networking Capital
0.06
0.07
0.03
-0.03
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.05
0.13
0.08
0.03
Debtor Days
40.55
Other Current Assets
0.07
0
0
0
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.04
-0.02
-0.03
Creditor Days
40.55
Other Current Liabilities
-0.04
-0.02
-0.03
-0.03
Cash
0.07
0.13
0.21
0.04
Total Assets
9.6
9.73
9.81
9.57
