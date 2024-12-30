iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Omkar Pharmachem Ltd Balance Sheet

30
(3.48%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Omkar Pharmachem Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.08

10.08

10.08

10.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.85

-1.04

-1.24

-1.42

Net Worth

9.23

9.04

8.84

8.66

Minority Interest

Debt

0.3

0.62

0.93

0.9

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.06

0.07

0.03

0

Total Liabilities

9.59

9.73

9.8

9.56

Fixed Assets

0.01

0

0.01

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

9.3

9.3

9.3

9.3

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.16

0.23

0.26

0.26

Networking Capital

0.06

0.07

0.03

-0.03

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.05

0.13

0.08

0.03

Debtor Days

40.55

Other Current Assets

0.07

0

0

0

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.04

-0.02

-0.03

Creditor Days

40.55

Other Current Liabilities

-0.04

-0.02

-0.03

-0.03

Cash

0.07

0.13

0.21

0.04

Total Assets

9.6

9.73

9.81

9.57

Omkar Pharmachem : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Omkar Pharmachem Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.