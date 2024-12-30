Omkar Pharmachem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.03
-0.25
-0.25
-0.21
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.25
5.44
0
-0.04
Working capital
0
-0.05
-0.02
0.23
Other operating items
Operating
0.22
-0.31
-0.27
-0.03
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.22
-0.31
-0.27
-0.03
Equity raised
-3.28
-2.34
-1.41
-1.86
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.77
1.11
0.24
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.29
-1.54
-1.45
-1.89
