iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Omkar Pharmachem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

30
(3.48%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Omkar Pharmachem Ltd

Omkar Pharmachem FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.03

-0.25

-0.25

-0.21

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.25

5.44

0

-0.04

Working capital

0

-0.05

-0.02

0.23

Other operating items

Operating

0.22

-0.31

-0.27

-0.03

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

0.22

-0.31

-0.27

-0.03

Equity raised

-3.28

-2.34

-1.41

-1.86

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

1.77

1.11

0.24

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1.29

-1.54

-1.45

-1.89

Omkar Pharmachem : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Omkar Pharmachem Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.