|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.27
0.04
0
0
yoy growth (%)
500
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.15
-0.13
-0.13
As % of sales
55.33
339.33
0
0
Other costs
-0.09
-0.09
-0.09
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
36.59
214.86
0
0
Operating profit
0.02
-0.2
-0.23
-0.21
OPM
8.07
-454.19
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.05
-0.05
-0.01
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.03
-0.25
-0.25
-0.21
Taxes
0.25
5.44
0
-0.04
Tax rate
-716.71
-0.02
1.22
22.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.22
-0.25
-0.25
-0.26
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0.48
Net profit
0.22
-0.25
-0.25
0.22
yoy growth (%)
-185.28
1.38
-216.1
-288.38
NPM
82
-576.88
0
0
