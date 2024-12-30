iifl-logo-icon 1
Omkar Pharmachem Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

30
(3.48%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Omkar Pharmachem Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.27

0.04

0

0

yoy growth (%)

500

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.15

-0.13

-0.13

As % of sales

55.33

339.33

0

0

Other costs

-0.09

-0.09

-0.09

-0.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

36.59

214.86

0

0

Operating profit

0.02

-0.2

-0.23

-0.21

OPM

8.07

-454.19

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.05

-0.05

-0.01

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.03

-0.25

-0.25

-0.21

Taxes

0.25

5.44

0

-0.04

Tax rate

-716.71

-0.02

1.22

22.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.22

-0.25

-0.25

-0.26

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0.48

Net profit

0.22

-0.25

-0.25

0.22

yoy growth (%)

-185.28

1.38

-216.1

-288.38

NPM

82

-576.88

0

0

