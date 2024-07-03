iifl-logo-icon 1
Omkar Pharmachem Ltd Share Price

30
(3.48%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open30
  • Day's High30
  • 52 Wk High30
  • Prev. Close28.99
  • Day's Low30
  • 52 Wk Low 21.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.05
  • P/E157.89
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.29
  • EPS0.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)30.25
  • Div. Yield0
Omkar Pharmachem Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

30

Prev. Close

28.99

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

30

Day's Low

30

52 Week's High

30

52 Week's Low

21.5

Book Value

9.29

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

30.25

P/E

157.89

EPS

0.19

Divi. Yield

0

Omkar Pharmachem Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Omkar Pharmachem Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Omkar Pharmachem Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.02%

Non-Promoter- 99.97%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Omkar Pharmachem Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.08

10.08

10.08

10.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.85

-1.04

-1.24

-1.42

Net Worth

9.23

9.04

8.84

8.66

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.27

0.04

0

0

yoy growth (%)

500

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.15

-0.13

-0.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.03

-0.25

-0.25

-0.21

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.25

5.44

0

-0.04

Working capital

0

-0.05

-0.02

0.23

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

500

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-110.66

-13.65

9.88

82.46

EBIT growth

-110.08

-13.75

12.64

82.06

Net profit growth

-185.28

1.38

-216.1

-288.38

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Omkar Pharmachem Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Omkar Pharmachem Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Parminder Sharma

Independent Director

Mamta Pachori

Independent Director

Janak Raj

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pankaj Singh

Managing Director

Bhawani Shankar Goyal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Omkar Pharmachem Ltd

Summary

Omkar Pharmachem Limited was incorporated on 31 March 1995. The Company has not done any commercial activity during the year. At present, it is incorporated with the object of doing business of pharmaceuticals and chemical product in 2017-18. The main objects of the Company are related to pharmaceuticals, chemicals and to provide Management and business support services. Currently, Company is engaged in business of providing support services related activities.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Omkar Pharmachem Ltd share price today?

The Omkar Pharmachem Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹30 today.

What is the Market Cap of Omkar Pharmachem Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Omkar Pharmachem Ltd is ₹30.25 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Omkar Pharmachem Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Omkar Pharmachem Ltd is 157.89 and 3.23 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Omkar Pharmachem Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Omkar Pharmachem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Omkar Pharmachem Ltd is ₹21.5 and ₹30 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Omkar Pharmachem Ltd?

Omkar Pharmachem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.26%, 3 Years at 8.17%, 1 Year at 37.74%, 6 Month at 25.00%, 3 Month at 11.36% and 1 Month at 2.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Omkar Pharmachem Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Omkar Pharmachem Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.03 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.97 %

