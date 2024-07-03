SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹30
Prev. Close₹28.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹30
Day's Low₹30
52 Week's High₹30
52 Week's Low₹21.5
Book Value₹9.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)30.25
P/E157.89
EPS0.19
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.08
10.08
10.08
10.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.85
-1.04
-1.24
-1.42
Net Worth
9.23
9.04
8.84
8.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.27
0.04
0
0
yoy growth (%)
500
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.15
-0.13
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.03
-0.25
-0.25
-0.21
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.25
5.44
0
-0.04
Working capital
0
-0.05
-0.02
0.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
500
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-110.66
-13.65
9.88
82.46
EBIT growth
-110.08
-13.75
12.64
82.06
Net profit growth
-185.28
1.38
-216.1
-288.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Parminder Sharma
Independent Director
Mamta Pachori
Independent Director
Janak Raj
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pankaj Singh
Managing Director
Bhawani Shankar Goyal
Summary
Omkar Pharmachem Limited was incorporated on 31 March 1995. The Company has not done any commercial activity during the year. At present, it is incorporated with the object of doing business of pharmaceuticals and chemical product in 2017-18. The main objects of the Company are related to pharmaceuticals, chemicals and to provide Management and business support services. Currently, Company is engaged in business of providing support services related activities.
The Omkar Pharmachem Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹30 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Omkar Pharmachem Ltd is ₹30.25 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Omkar Pharmachem Ltd is 157.89 and 3.23 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Omkar Pharmachem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Omkar Pharmachem Ltd is ₹21.5 and ₹30 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Omkar Pharmachem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.26%, 3 Years at 8.17%, 1 Year at 37.74%, 6 Month at 25.00%, 3 Month at 11.36% and 1 Month at 2.51%.
