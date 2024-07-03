Omkar Pharmachem Limited was incorporated on 31 March 1995. The Company has not done any commercial activity during the year. At present, it is incorporated with the object of doing business of pharmaceuticals and chemical product in 2017-18. The main objects of the Company are related to pharmaceuticals, chemicals and to provide Management and business support services. Currently, Company is engaged in business of providing support services related activities.
