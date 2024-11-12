Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

OMKAR PHARMACHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve OMKAR PHARMACHEM LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results of the company for Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 Dear Sir, Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, please note that the Board in their meeting held on 12th November, 2024 has considered and approved the following business: Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities, Cash Flow Statement and Limited Review Report for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 03rd September, 2024

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

OMKAR PHARMACHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve OMKAR PHARMACHEM LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Outcome of the board meeting held on 12th August 2024 for approval of Unaudited financial results for Quarter ended on June 2024

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

Dear Sir, Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the Listing Regulations, We would like to bring to your kind notice that based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, the board of directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today viz. Monday, 15th July, 2024, approved the appointment of Mr. Shivam Karotiya as the Company Secretary and compliance officer of the Company w.e.f July 15th, 2024. Details with the respect to the above changes as required under regulation 30 of listing regulations read with SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD1/P/CRI/2013/123 dated July 13th, 2023 are provided in the Annexure to this letter. We request you to take this on record and to treat the same as compliance with the applicable provisions of the listing regulations.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

OMKAR PHARMACHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results for quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 Outcome of the board meeting held on 30th May 2024 for approval of Audited financial statements for Quarter and year ended on March 2024 Dear Sir, Please find attached resignation intimation of Company secretary and Compliance officer (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024