One Global Service Provider Ltd Balance Sheet

344.3
(2.00%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.1

7.1

7.1

7.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.3

0.19

-1.19

-2.24

Net Worth

14.4

7.29

5.91

4.86

Minority Interest

Debt

0.34

0.34

0.34

0.34

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

14.74

7.63

6.25

5.2

Fixed Assets

3.48

3.7

3.83

3.63

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.08

0.06

0.04

0

Networking Capital

9.95

3.85

2.34

1.5

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

26.18

8.14

4.03

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.84

0.9

0.56

2.8

Sundry Creditors

-16.77

-4.94

-2.08

-1.17

Creditor Days

116.45

Other Current Liabilities

-0.3

-0.25

-0.17

-0.13

Cash

1.23

0.03

0.05

0.07

Total Assets

14.74

7.64

6.26

5.2

