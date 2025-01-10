One Global Service Provider Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.1
7.1
7.1
7.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.3
0.19
-1.19
-2.24
Net Worth
14.4
7.29
5.91
4.86
Minority Interest
Debt
0.34
0.34
0.34
0.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.74
7.63
6.25
5.2
Fixed Assets
3.48
3.7
3.83
3.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.08
0.06
0.04
0
Networking Capital
9.95
3.85
2.34
1.5
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
26.18
8.14
4.03
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.84
0.9
0.56
2.8
Sundry Creditors
-16.77
-4.94
-2.08
-1.17
Creditor Days
116.45
Other Current Liabilities
-0.3
-0.25
-0.17
-0.13
Cash
1.23
0.03
0.05
0.07
Total Assets
14.74
7.64
6.26
5.2
