SectorHealthcare
Open₹344.65
Prev. Close₹337.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.99
Day's High₹344.65
Day's Low₹344.65
52 Week's High₹359.1
52 Week's Low₹37.5
Book Value₹25.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)244.7
P/E25.35
EPS13.33
Divi. Yield0.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.1
7.1
7.1
7.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.3
0.19
-1.19
-2.24
Net Worth
14.4
7.29
5.91
4.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.66
0
0.25
0
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
0
0
Raw materials
-1.02
0
0
0
As % of sales
27.88
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.02
-0.01
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.33
-0.3
0.18
-0.08
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.12
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.62
-0.35
0.24
0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
0
0
Op profit growth
-1,470.7
-194.61
-311.01
12.84
EBIT growth
-870.6
-259.93
-311.01
12.84
Net profit growth
-871.42
-259.93
-311
12.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjay Lalbhadur Upadhaya
Independent Director
Avni Chouhan
Independent Director
Hemang Shah
Independent Director
Pooja Hemang Khakhi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Megha Chitre
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by One Global Service Provider Ltd
Summary
One Global Service Provider Limited formerly known as Overseas Synthetics Limited was established on March 17, 1992. It got listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange since 1994. The Company name was changed from Overseas Synthetics Limited to One Global Service Provider Limited effective from January 27, 2020. Previously, the Company was into carrying the business of manufacturing, spinning etc of synthetic fibres. In recent years, there has been a change in the Management of the Company. The Company has its business in providing services related to healthcare industry, and recently has expanded its domain in the field of IT sector. Now, the Company also started to provide consultancy and development in software and other IT solutions. Company is a leading provider in the field of Life Sciences and Healthcare Solutions across the globe. It has transitioned the expertise in mass screening, diagnostics and healthcare sciences which are used by eminent hospitals, healthcare professionals and government bodies.The Company became a sick industrial company in 2002. The Company concentrated on trading activities in 2007-08. In 2011-12, the Company did not carry any operational activity. In 2011-12, the existing promoters of the Company, Mr. Haribhai R Patel, Mr. Rohitbhai H Patel, Mrs. Geeta Robitbhai Patel, Mr. Mehulbhai H Patel and Mr. Dinkarbhai H Patel entered the Share Purchase Agreement on 22 November, 2011 with Mr. Nareshkumar Vijaykumar Goyal, Mrs. Shubharangana Nareshkumar Goyal
The One Global Service Provider Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹344.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of One Global Service Provider Ltd is ₹244.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of One Global Service Provider Ltd is 25.35 and 13.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a One Global Service Provider Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of One Global Service Provider Ltd is ₹37.5 and ₹359.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
One Global Service Provider Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 133.87%, 3 Years at 153.47%, 1 Year at 682.36%, 6 Month at 122.38%, 3 Month at 117.65% and 1 Month at 42.09%.
