iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

One Global Service Provider Ltd Share Price

344.65
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:02:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open344.65
  • Day's High344.65
  • 52 Wk High359.1
  • Prev. Close337.9
  • Day's Low344.65
  • 52 Wk Low 37.5
  • Turnover (lac)7.99
  • P/E25.35
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value25.94
  • EPS13.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)244.7
  • Div. Yield0.3
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

One Global Service Provider Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

344.65

Prev. Close

337.9

Turnover(Lac.)

7.99

Day's High

344.65

Day's Low

344.65

52 Week's High

359.1

52 Week's Low

37.5

Book Value

25.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

244.7

P/E

25.35

EPS

13.33

Divi. Yield

0.3

One Global Service Provider Ltd Corporate Action

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Sep, 2024

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

One Global Service Provider Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

One Global Service Provider Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:16 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 29.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 29.50%

Non-Promoter- 15.26%

Institutions: 15.25%

Non-Institutions: 55.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

One Global Service Provider Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.1

7.1

7.1

7.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.3

0.19

-1.19

-2.24

Net Worth

14.4

7.29

5.91

4.86

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.66

0

0.25

0

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

0

0

Raw materials

-1.02

0

0

0

As % of sales

27.88

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.02

-0.01

-0.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.33

-0.3

0.18

-0.08

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.12

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.62

-0.35

0.24

0.08

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

0

0

Op profit growth

-1,470.7

-194.61

-311.01

12.84

EBIT growth

-870.6

-259.93

-311.01

12.84

Net profit growth

-871.42

-259.93

-311

12.78

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

One Global Service Provider Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT One Global Service Provider Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjay Lalbhadur Upadhaya

Independent Director

Avni Chouhan

Independent Director

Hemang Shah

Independent Director

Pooja Hemang Khakhi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Megha Chitre

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by One Global Service Provider Ltd

Summary

One Global Service Provider Limited formerly known as Overseas Synthetics Limited was established on March 17, 1992. It got listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange since 1994. The Company name was changed from Overseas Synthetics Limited to One Global Service Provider Limited effective from January 27, 2020. Previously, the Company was into carrying the business of manufacturing, spinning etc of synthetic fibres. In recent years, there has been a change in the Management of the Company. The Company has its business in providing services related to healthcare industry, and recently has expanded its domain in the field of IT sector. Now, the Company also started to provide consultancy and development in software and other IT solutions. Company is a leading provider in the field of Life Sciences and Healthcare Solutions across the globe. It has transitioned the expertise in mass screening, diagnostics and healthcare sciences which are used by eminent hospitals, healthcare professionals and government bodies.The Company became a sick industrial company in 2002. The Company concentrated on trading activities in 2007-08. In 2011-12, the Company did not carry any operational activity. In 2011-12, the existing promoters of the Company, Mr. Haribhai R Patel, Mr. Rohitbhai H Patel, Mrs. Geeta Robitbhai Patel, Mr. Mehulbhai H Patel and Mr. Dinkarbhai H Patel entered the Share Purchase Agreement on 22 November, 2011 with Mr. Nareshkumar Vijaykumar Goyal, Mrs. Shubharangana Nareshkumar Goyal
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the One Global Service Provider Ltd share price today?

The One Global Service Provider Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹344.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of One Global Service Provider Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of One Global Service Provider Ltd is ₹244.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of One Global Service Provider Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of One Global Service Provider Ltd is 25.35 and 13.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of One Global Service Provider Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a One Global Service Provider Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of One Global Service Provider Ltd is ₹37.5 and ₹359.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of One Global Service Provider Ltd?

One Global Service Provider Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 133.87%, 3 Years at 153.47%, 1 Year at 682.36%, 6 Month at 122.38%, 3 Month at 117.65% and 1 Month at 42.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of One Global Service Provider Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of One Global Service Provider Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 29.51 %
Institutions - 15.25 %
Public - 55.24 %

QUICKLINKS FOR One Global Service Provider Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.