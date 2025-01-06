One Global Service Provider Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.33
-0.3
0.18
-0.08
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.12
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.62
-0.35
0.24
0.08
Other operating items
Operating
3.83
-0.77
0.42
0
Capital expenditure
0.89
0
0
0
Free cash flow
4.72
-0.77
0.42
0
Equity raised
-9.15
-8.81
-9.45
-9.28
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.58
0.79
1.05
0.91
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-3.85
-8.8
-7.98
-8.38
