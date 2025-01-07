iifl-logo-icon 1
One Global Service Provider Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

324.55
(-1.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:05:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.66

0

0.25

0

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

0

0

Raw materials

-1.02

0

0

0

As % of sales

27.88

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.02

-0.01

-0.03

As % of sales

1.18

0

7.1

0

Other costs

-0.14

-0.15

-0.04

-0.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.06

0

18.74

0

Operating profit

2.45

-0.17

0.18

-0.08

OPM

66.87

0

74.14

0

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.12

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

-4.1

-5.9

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

2.33

-0.3

0.18

-0.08

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0.1

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.33

-0.3

0.18

-0.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.33

-0.3

0.18

-0.08

yoy growth (%)

-871.42

-259.93

-311

12.78

NPM

63.61

0

74.14

0

