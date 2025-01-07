Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.66
0
0.25
0
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
0
0
Raw materials
-1.02
0
0
0
As % of sales
27.88
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.02
-0.01
-0.03
As % of sales
1.18
0
7.1
0
Other costs
-0.14
-0.15
-0.04
-0.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.06
0
18.74
0
Operating profit
2.45
-0.17
0.18
-0.08
OPM
66.87
0
74.14
0
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.12
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
-4.1
-5.9
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
2.33
-0.3
0.18
-0.08
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0.1
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.33
-0.3
0.18
-0.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.33
-0.3
0.18
-0.08
yoy growth (%)
-871.42
-259.93
-311
12.78
NPM
63.61
0
74.14
0
