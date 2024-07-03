One Global Service Provider Ltd Summary

One Global Service Provider Limited formerly known as Overseas Synthetics Limited was established on March 17, 1992. It got listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange since 1994. The Company name was changed from Overseas Synthetics Limited to One Global Service Provider Limited effective from January 27, 2020. Previously, the Company was into carrying the business of manufacturing, spinning etc of synthetic fibres. In recent years, there has been a change in the Management of the Company. The Company has its business in providing services related to healthcare industry, and recently has expanded its domain in the field of IT sector. Now, the Company also started to provide consultancy and development in software and other IT solutions. Company is a leading provider in the field of Life Sciences and Healthcare Solutions across the globe. It has transitioned the expertise in mass screening, diagnostics and healthcare sciences which are used by eminent hospitals, healthcare professionals and government bodies.The Company became a sick industrial company in 2002. The Company concentrated on trading activities in 2007-08. In 2011-12, the Company did not carry any operational activity. In 2011-12, the existing promoters of the Company, Mr. Haribhai R Patel, Mr. Rohitbhai H Patel, Mrs. Geeta Robitbhai Patel, Mr. Mehulbhai H Patel and Mr. Dinkarbhai H Patel entered the Share Purchase Agreement on 22 November, 2011 with Mr. Nareshkumar Vijaykumar Goyal, Mrs. Shubharangana Nareshkumar Goyal and Mr. Navdeep Nareshkumar Goyal, Mr. Kamal Rajendra Aggarwal and Mrs. Minal Kamnal Aggarwal of Vadodara (the acquirers) for sale of their entire Promoters holding constituting 41,79,976 Equity Shares, each fully paid up, representing 58.83% of the present voting capital of the Company. Through the Open Offer process, the Acquirers acquired upto 18,47,224 fully paid up Equity Shares of the Company and voting capital. The Open Offer process concluded on August 24, 2012 and the Acquirers could acquire total 78,317 equity shares from the shareholders. On completion of said Offer, the Acquirers finally acquired in aggregate 42,58,293 (representing 59.94% of Companys Paid Up Capital) and they took over the control and management of the Company from the existing Promoters.