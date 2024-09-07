|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|20 Sep 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|Annual General Meeting Book Closure of the Company will be From 23 September 2024 To 30 September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/09/2024)
|BookCloser
|15 Apr 2024
|3 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI(LODR) Regulation 2015 the Register of Members and share Transfer Books of the company will remain closed from 3rd May 2024 to 9th May 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting to be held on 9th May 2024.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.