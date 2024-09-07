Revised Book Closure for Annual General Meeting from 24th September 2024 to 30th September 2024. This is to inform you that pursuant to the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued from time to time, the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, 30 September, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. IST though video conference (VC)/ other audio visual means (OAVM) at the venue deemed to be at the registered office of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of One Global Service Provider Limited at their meeting held on Saturday, 07th September, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.09.2024) Proceedings of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of One Global Services Private Limited held on Monday September 30th 2024 under Regulations 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2024) Submission of Voting Result along with Scrutinizers Report for the AGM of One Global Service Providers limited held on 30 September 2024 under Regulation 44 of SEBI LODR Regulation 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)