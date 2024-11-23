Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

One Global Service Provider Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation (29) (1) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of One Global Service Provider Limited at their meeting held on Wednesday, 13th November, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. To consider and approve Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation The meeting commenced at 4:30 P.M. and concluded at 6:30 P.M. We further want to submit that there was a clerical error occurred while selection of board meeting in BSE software, the date of board meeting was selected 23.11.2024 instead of 13.11.2024 however in the intimation of result is i.e given on 06.11.2024 to BSE Portal the date was mentioned is 13.11.2024 and that is within 45 days from the quarter/ half year. The company has delacred its quarter/half year ended result on 13.11.2024 please take note of the same. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Sep 2024 7 Sep 2024

This is to inform you that pursuant to the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued from time to time, the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, 30 September, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. IST though video conference (VC)/ other audio visual means (OAVM) at the venue deemed to be at the registered office of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of One Global Service Provider Limited at their meeting held on Saturday, 07th September, 2024 Read less..

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

One Global Service Provider Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation (29) (1) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of One Global Service Provider Limited at their meeting held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. To consider and approve Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation 2. Considered and appointed Ms. Megha Samdani, proprietor, of M/s M k Samdani & Co. as secretarial auditor of the Company for the year 2023-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

One Global Service Provider Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation (29) (1) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation and take on record the Audit Report given by the Statutory Auditor of the Company in this behalf. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of One Global Service Provider Limited at their meeting held on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Considered, approved and took on record the standalone Audited Financial Result for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation alongwith Auditors Report of the Company and declaration of unmodified opinion. 2. Recommended a final dividend of 10% for the year 2023-2024 i.e. Rs. 1.00 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each on the paid-up share capital, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company. The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM. The record date for payment of final dividend would be fixed and intimated in due course (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Apr 2024 15 Apr 2024

With direction received from the Honble National Company Law Tribunal Bench, at Mumbai through order dated 13th March, 2024 and certified true copy received on 18th March, 2024 in the matter of Scheme of Amalgamation of Plus Care Internationals Private Limited (Transferor Company) with One Global Service Provider Limited (Transferee Company) and their respective shareholders and creditors under section 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013, we hereby convene Extra - Ordinary General meeting of shareholders and meeting of unsecured creditors of the company as attached: we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on 15th April 2024 has considered and approved the request letter received from the following persons belonging to Promoter and Promoters group on 15th April 2024 for reclassifying them from promoter/promoter group to Public Category (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.04.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024