Orosil Smiths India Ltd Balance Sheet

3.97
(-0.25%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:49:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.13

4.13

4.13

4.13

Preference Capital

1.09

1.09

1.09

1.09

Reserves

-3.6

-3.19

-2.86

-2.65

Net Worth

1.62

2.03

2.36

2.57

Minority Interest

Debt

0.12

0.18

0

0.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.74

2.21

2.36

2.62

Fixed Assets

1.06

1.21

1.11

1.22

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.22

0.22

0.22

0.22

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.41

0.7

0.93

1.13

Inventories

0.86

0.99

1

1.03

Inventory Days

752.88

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.24

0.37

0.19

0.15

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.69

-0.66

-0.26

-0.05

Cash

0.04

0.08

0.1

0.04

Total Assets

1.73

2.21

2.36

2.61

