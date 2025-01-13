Orosil Smiths India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.13
4.13
4.13
4.13
Preference Capital
1.09
1.09
1.09
1.09
Reserves
-3.6
-3.19
-2.86
-2.65
Net Worth
1.62
2.03
2.36
2.57
Minority Interest
Debt
0.12
0.18
0
0.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.74
2.21
2.36
2.62
Fixed Assets
1.06
1.21
1.11
1.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.22
0.22
0.22
0.22
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.41
0.7
0.93
1.13
Inventories
0.86
0.99
1
1.03
Inventory Days
752.88
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.24
0.37
0.19
0.15
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.69
-0.66
-0.26
-0.05
Cash
0.04
0.08
0.1
0.04
Total Assets
1.73
2.21
2.36
2.61
