SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹4.08
Prev. Close₹4.02
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.73
Day's High₹4.08
Day's Low₹3.64
52 Week's High₹6.19
52 Week's Low₹3.2
Book Value₹0.07
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.11
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.13
4.13
4.13
4.13
Preference Capital
1.09
1.09
1.09
1.09
Reserves
-3.6
-3.19
-2.86
-2.65
Net Worth
1.62
2.03
2.36
2.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.49
1.67
3.75
1.77
yoy growth (%)
-70.25
-55.31
112.08
-44.5
Raw materials
-0.28
-1.31
-3.12
-1.47
As % of sales
57.78
78.29
83.17
83.16
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.15
-0.16
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.35
-0.26
-0.03
-0.28
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.15
-0.19
-0.22
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.24
-0.55
0.05
-0.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-70.25
-55.31
112.08
-44.5
Op profit growth
106.51
-164.72
-428.68
-208.97
EBIT growth
34.52
1,479.52
-93.35
17.81
Net profit growth
54.05
736.81
-88.8
10.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,449.2
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
778.55
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.9
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
B K Narula
Whole-time Director
Rita Narula
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Bhavana S Kumar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Karan Suri
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vineet Aggarwal
Independent Director
Arunima Sahu
Reports by Orosil Smiths India Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Jun.94, Orosil Smiths India Limited (Formerly known Silver Smith India Ltd.) was promoted by B K Narula, C L Narula and Rita Narula. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of Silver Jewellery and trading of Silver Articles. It offers customers precious yet affordable jewellery.Orosils innovative designs and high class manufacturing facilities bring the elusive gold and silver jewelry within the reach of the common man. It has two distinct jewellery brands under it, Sincere & Kuhjohl. Sincere has fashioned fine quality 14k gold jewellery made with Swarovski Zirconia (Signity) and 18k gold jewellery studded with diamonds and gemstones for its customers. Kuhjohls jewellery collection on the other hand is crafted in sterling silver with Swarovski elements - a distinct fusion of both tradition as well as modern. The company set up a fully automated and integrated manufacturing facilities for processing raw silver and gold into value-added jewellery items, with an installed capacity of 15,000 kg of silver jewellery and 3000 kg of gold jewellery. The project is located at Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The company proposes to import the bulk of its equipment from Italy, Germany and Japan. The Company enjoys huge intellectual support from the premier institution Jewellery Design & Technology Institute (JDTI) which is in turn supported by World Gold Council and promoted by the Indo-German export promotion project.In Feb.96, the company issued 29,89,800 equity shar
Read More
The Orosil Smiths India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Orosil Smiths India Ltd is ₹16.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Orosil Smiths India Ltd is 0 and 56.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Orosil Smiths India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Orosil Smiths India Ltd is ₹3.2 and ₹6.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Orosil Smiths India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.73%, 3 Years at -7.38%, 1 Year at -15.55%, 6 Month at -0.74%, 3 Month at -21.33% and 1 Month at -3.13%.
