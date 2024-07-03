Summary

Incorporated in Jun.94, Orosil Smiths India Limited (Formerly known Silver Smith India Ltd.) was promoted by B K Narula, C L Narula and Rita Narula. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of Silver Jewellery and trading of Silver Articles. It offers customers precious yet affordable jewellery.Orosils innovative designs and high class manufacturing facilities bring the elusive gold and silver jewelry within the reach of the common man. It has two distinct jewellery brands under it, Sincere & Kuhjohl. Sincere has fashioned fine quality 14k gold jewellery made with Swarovski Zirconia (Signity) and 18k gold jewellery studded with diamonds and gemstones for its customers. Kuhjohls jewellery collection on the other hand is crafted in sterling silver with Swarovski elements - a distinct fusion of both tradition as well as modern. The company set up a fully automated and integrated manufacturing facilities for processing raw silver and gold into value-added jewellery items, with an installed capacity of 15,000 kg of silver jewellery and 3000 kg of gold jewellery. The project is located at Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The company proposes to import the bulk of its equipment from Italy, Germany and Japan. The Company enjoys huge intellectual support from the premier institution Jewellery Design & Technology Institute (JDTI) which is in turn supported by World Gold Council and promoted by the Indo-German export promotion project.In Feb.96, the company issued 29,89,800 equity shar

