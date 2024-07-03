iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Orosil Smiths India Ltd Share Price

3.9
(-2.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:11:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.08
  • Day's High4.08
  • 52 Wk High6.19
  • Prev. Close4.02
  • Day's Low3.64
  • 52 Wk Low 3.2
  • Turnover (lac)0.73
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.07
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.11
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Orosil Smiths India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

4.08

Prev. Close

4.02

Turnover(Lac.)

0.73

Day's High

4.08

Day's Low

3.64

52 Week's High

6.19

52 Week's Low

3.2

Book Value

0.07

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.11

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Orosil Smiths India Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

Orosil Smiths India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Orosil Smiths India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.54%

Non-Promoter- 46.45%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Orosil Smiths India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.13

4.13

4.13

4.13

Preference Capital

1.09

1.09

1.09

1.09

Reserves

-3.6

-3.19

-2.86

-2.65

Net Worth

1.62

2.03

2.36

2.57

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.49

1.67

3.75

1.77

yoy growth (%)

-70.25

-55.31

112.08

-44.5

Raw materials

-0.28

-1.31

-3.12

-1.47

As % of sales

57.78

78.29

83.17

83.16

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.15

-0.16

-0.1

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.35

-0.26

-0.03

-0.28

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.15

-0.19

-0.22

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.24

-0.55

0.05

-0.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-70.25

-55.31

112.08

-44.5

Op profit growth

106.51

-164.72

-428.68

-208.97

EBIT growth

34.52

1,479.52

-93.35

17.81

Net profit growth

54.05

736.81

-88.8

10.2

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Orosil Smiths India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,449.2

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

778.55

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.9

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Orosil Smiths India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

B K Narula

Whole-time Director

Rita Narula

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Bhavana S Kumar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Karan Suri

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vineet Aggarwal

Independent Director

Arunima Sahu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Orosil Smiths India Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Jun.94, Orosil Smiths India Limited (Formerly known Silver Smith India Ltd.) was promoted by B K Narula, C L Narula and Rita Narula. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of Silver Jewellery and trading of Silver Articles. It offers customers precious yet affordable jewellery.Orosils innovative designs and high class manufacturing facilities bring the elusive gold and silver jewelry within the reach of the common man. It has two distinct jewellery brands under it, Sincere & Kuhjohl. Sincere has fashioned fine quality 14k gold jewellery made with Swarovski Zirconia (Signity) and 18k gold jewellery studded with diamonds and gemstones for its customers. Kuhjohls jewellery collection on the other hand is crafted in sterling silver with Swarovski elements - a distinct fusion of both tradition as well as modern. The company set up a fully automated and integrated manufacturing facilities for processing raw silver and gold into value-added jewellery items, with an installed capacity of 15,000 kg of silver jewellery and 3000 kg of gold jewellery. The project is located at Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The company proposes to import the bulk of its equipment from Italy, Germany and Japan. The Company enjoys huge intellectual support from the premier institution Jewellery Design & Technology Institute (JDTI) which is in turn supported by World Gold Council and promoted by the Indo-German export promotion project.In Feb.96, the company issued 29,89,800 equity shar
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Orosil Smiths India Ltd share price today?

The Orosil Smiths India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Orosil Smiths India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Orosil Smiths India Ltd is ₹16.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Orosil Smiths India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Orosil Smiths India Ltd is 0 and 56.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Orosil Smiths India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Orosil Smiths India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Orosil Smiths India Ltd is ₹3.2 and ₹6.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Orosil Smiths India Ltd?

Orosil Smiths India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.73%, 3 Years at -7.38%, 1 Year at -15.55%, 6 Month at -0.74%, 3 Month at -21.33% and 1 Month at -3.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Orosil Smiths India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Orosil Smiths India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.55 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 46.45 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Orosil Smiths India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.