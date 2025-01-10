TO THE MEMBERS OF OROSIL SMITHS INDIA LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of OROSIL SMITHS INDIA LIMITED (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31st, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash accounting Flowsendedonthatdate,and policies and other explanatory summaryofsignificant information (hereinafter referred to as the "financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31st, 2024, the loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters ("KAM") are those matters that, in our professional judgement , were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

There is no Key Audit Matters requiring information to the members of the company.

Emphasis of Matter

Investments have been stated at the fair value arrived on the basis of last available audited financial statements of the invested entity and the latest financial statement is not available. Hence we are unable to comment on this.

Our opinion is qualified in respect of this matter.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financialperformance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the

Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financialstatements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as-a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken based on these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or

Companys ability to continue as a going concern.conditionsthatmaycastsignificant

If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope including andtimingoftheaudit and significant any significant that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profitand Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows are in agreement with the with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) During the course of our audit, we have not come across any observations or comment on financial transactions on matters which have any adverse effect on the functioning of the company.

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31st, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31 st, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has paid/provided for any managerial remuneration within the prescribed limits.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Orosil Smiths India Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financialreportingof OROSIL SMITHS INDIA LIMITED (the "Company") as of March 31st, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible financialcontrols for establishing and maintaining internal criteria established by the Company considering the essential basedontheinternalcontroloverfinancial components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial

Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the

Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal

Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls . Our audit of internal financial controls over financial systemoverfinancial reporting included obtaining an understandingofinternal financialreporting, assessing the risk controlsover that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial controloverfinancialreporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparationoffinancialstatements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable detail,accuratelyandfairlyreflect assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projectionsofanyevaluationoftheinternalfinancialcontrols over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31 st, 2024, based on the internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI. The

Internal control weakness observed in the handling of material lying at third party location, consequent upon detection of fraud, has been cured by the management by strengthening the process for such handling.

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Orosil Smiths India Limited of even date)

1. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipments:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(b) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(c) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant & Equipment by which Property, Plant & Equipment are verified in a phased programme designed to cover all the items over the period of 3 year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, the discrepancies noticed on such verification has been properly dealt in the preparation of the Financial Statements for the subsequent year.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the record, the title deeds of all the immovable properties of land and buildings are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(e) According to the information an explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year because company is following cost model.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any Benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made there under.

2. In respect of Inventories

(A) The physical verification of inventory excluding for goods-in-transit& stocks with third parties has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management during the year. No discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of inventory between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets.

3. In respect of Investments, Advances and Guarantee and Loans made by the Company

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year.

4. In respect of Loans to Directors and Investment made by the Company

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not granted any loan or provided any guarantees or security to any party covered under section 185 of the act. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

5. In respect of Deposits

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public to which the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of

India and the provisions of Section 73 to Section 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under apply. Thus, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

6. In respect of maintenance of Cost Records

Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is not required to maintain cost records as specified under subsection (1) of the section 148 of the act in respect to its products.

7. In Respect of Reporting of Statutory Due

According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues: a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities

Nature of the Statute Nature of Dues Period to which the amount relates Amount (in Lakhs) Income Tax Act,1961 TDS Demand F/Y 21-22 and prior to F/Y 21-22 0.65

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the particulars of dues amounting to Rs. 56.52/- Lakhs, in respect of service tax, Central Sales Tax including Value added tax, and other material statutory dues were in arrears which have not been deposited on account of dispute, are as follows:

Nature of the statute Nature of dues Forum where Dispute is Pending Period to which the Amount Relates Disputed Amount (in Lakhs ) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax CIT(A) A.Y. 2017-18 56.52

8. In respect of Unrecorded Income

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

9. In respect of Repayment of Loan

(A) According to the records of the company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to any financial institution or bank or Government as at the balance sheet date.

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(C) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans. Accordingly clause 3(ix) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(D) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that funds raised on short-term basis by the Company has been utilized for short term purpose only.

(E) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has no subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix) (e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable.

10. In respect of utilization of IPO, further public offer & term loans

(A) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or term loans and hence reporting under clause 3 (ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the

Order is not applicable

11. In respect of Reporting of Fraud

(A) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(C) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

12. In respect of reporting in a Nidhi Company

The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13. In respect of Related Party Transactions

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties have been entered into by the company in its ordinary course of business on an arms length basis and are in complied with provisions of section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24 related party disclosures specified under section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies ( Accounts) Rules 2014.

14. In respect of reporting of Internal Audit System

(A) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (B) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

15. In respect of reporting of Non-Cash Transactions

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013.

16. In respect of reporting of Registration u/s 45-IA of RBI Act, 1934

(A) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore, provisions of clause (xvi) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable. (B) The Company has not conducted any Non- Banking Financials or housing Finance Activities.

Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(C) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(D) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the

Course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi) (d) are not applicable.

17. In respect of reporting of Cash Losses

According to the information and explanations provided to us the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. In respect of reporting of Resignation of Statutory Auditors

There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

19. In respect of reporting of Financial Ratios

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. In respect of reporting of Corporate Social Resposibility

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. The company have been incurring losses since last three years.

The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 applicable from 1

April 2023.

Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Submitted along with Annual Audited Financial Results-(Standalone and Consolidated separately) Statement of Impact of Audit Qualification for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 {SeeRegulation 33/52 of the SEBI (LODR)( Amendment)Regulations,2016}

I. Particulars Audited Figures (as reported before adjusting for qualifications)( In Lakhs) Adjusted Figures (audited figuresafter adjusting for qualifications( In Lakhs) 1. Turnover / Total income (Including Other Income) 54.51 54.51 2. Total Expenditure (Including Exceptional Items) 95.28 95.28 3. Net Profit/(Loss) (40.77) (40.77) 4. Earnings Per Share (in ) (0.10) (0.10) 5. Total Assets 243.19 243.19 6. Total Liabilities 243.19 243.19 162.15 7. Net Worth 162.15 8. Any other financialitem(s) (as felt appropriate by the management) Nil Nil

II. Audit Qualification (each audit qualification separately):

a. Details of Audit Qualification: Investments are stated at fair arrived on the basis of last available audited financial statements of the invested entity

b. Type of Audit Qualification :Qualified Opinion

c. Frequency of qualification: Audit Report with qualified opinion is issued 3 rd time

However every year valuation is done on the basis of latest available Financial of the invested entity

d. For Audit Qualification(s) where the impact is quantified by the auditor, Managements Views:

The company has valued its investments as per the latest available financial statements of the invested entity. The audited financial statements of financial year ended March 31st 2024 are not available with the company.

e. For Audit Qualification(s) where the impact is not quantified by the auditor:

(i) Managements estimation on the impact of audit qualification:

(ii) If management is unable to estimate the impact, reasons for the same: The company is of the view that as of now , there is no requirement for adjustment to carrying value of the investment made

(iii) Auditors Comments on (i) & (ii) above

As referred in the audit report , the investment are stated at the fair value arrived on the basis of the last available audited financial statements of the invested entity and the latest financial statement is not available. Auditors is not able to comment.