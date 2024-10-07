iifl-logo-icon 1
Orosil Smiths India Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 15, 2025|03:46:00 PM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Oct 20241 Oct 2024
OROSIL SMITHS INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve if deemed fit the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 07, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.10.2024)
Board Meeting18 Sep 202418 Sep 2024
The Board of Directors have approved the filing of an application seeking an extension of time to hold AGM
Board Meeting24 Aug 202424 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 24, 2024
Board Meeting25 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
OROSIL SMITHS INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st quarter ended June 30 2024 in terms of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and to take note of the Limited Review Report(s) of the Statutory Auditors. 2. To fix day date and time of the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) proposed to be convened on Video Conferencing or Other Audio Video Mode and approve the Notice of the 30th AGM. 3. To consider and fix the date for closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books for the purpose of 30th AGM and other incidental matters. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today at the Registered Office of the Company has, inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Directors Report along with required annexures for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 2. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 01st quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors 3. Extension of term of conversion of 3.5% Optionally Convertible Preference Shares into Equity Shares by a further period of five years Additionally, the matters related to fixing of date of AGM and other related matters could not be taken up today and shall be discussed at the next board meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 20246 May 2024
OROSIL SMITHS INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on May 28, 2024 approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 04th Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, along with Statement of Profit & Loss, Statement of Assets & Liabilities and the Statement of Cash Flow, for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, along with the Auditors Reports thereon. Read less.. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on May 28, 2024 approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with Statement of Profit & Loss, Statement of Asset & Liabilities and the Statement of Cash Flow along with Auditors Report. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202430 Apr 2024
In furtherance to our letter dated April 01, 2024, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on April 30, 2024 have ratified the appointment of Ms. Sakshi Bansal as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company, effective from April 01, 2024.

