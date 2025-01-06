Orosil Smiths India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.35
-0.26
-0.03
-0.28
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.15
-0.19
-0.22
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.24
-0.55
0.05
-0.12
Other operating items
Operating
-0.71
-0.97
-0.18
-0.62
Capital expenditure
-0.1
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.82
-0.96
-0.18
-0.62
Equity raised
-4.54
-3.53
-2.93
-2.29
Investing
0.01
-0.06
0
-0.11
Financing
0.05
0.1
-0.12
-0.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-5.31
-4.45
-3.23
-3.13
