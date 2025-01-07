iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Orosil Smiths India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.96
(1.02%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Orosil Smiths India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.49

1.67

3.75

1.77

yoy growth (%)

-70.25

-55.31

112.08

-44.5

Raw materials

-0.28

-1.31

-3.12

-1.47

As % of sales

57.78

78.29

83.17

83.16

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.15

-0.16

-0.1

As % of sales

11.7

9.34

4.48

5.97

Other costs

-0.38

-0.31

-0.29

-0.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

76.37

18.97

7.77

13.8

Operating profit

-0.22

-0.11

0.17

-0.05

OPM

-45.85

-6.6

4.56

-2.94

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.15

-0.19

-0.22

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

-0.03

Other income

0

0

0.01

0.02

Profit before tax

-0.35

-0.26

-0.03

-0.28

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.35

-0.26

-0.03

-0.28

Exceptional items

-0.05

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.4

-0.26

-0.03

-0.28

yoy growth (%)

54.05

736.81

-88.8

10.2

NPM

-80.96

-15.63

-0.83

-15.8

Orosil Smiths : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Orosil Smiths India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.