|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.49
1.67
3.75
1.77
yoy growth (%)
-70.25
-55.31
112.08
-44.5
Raw materials
-0.28
-1.31
-3.12
-1.47
As % of sales
57.78
78.29
83.17
83.16
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.15
-0.16
-0.1
As % of sales
11.7
9.34
4.48
5.97
Other costs
-0.38
-0.31
-0.29
-0.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
76.37
18.97
7.77
13.8
Operating profit
-0.22
-0.11
0.17
-0.05
OPM
-45.85
-6.6
4.56
-2.94
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.15
-0.19
-0.22
Interest expense
0
0
-0.01
-0.03
Other income
0
0
0.01
0.02
Profit before tax
-0.35
-0.26
-0.03
-0.28
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.35
-0.26
-0.03
-0.28
Exceptional items
-0.05
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.4
-0.26
-0.03
-0.28
yoy growth (%)
54.05
736.81
-88.8
10.2
NPM
-80.96
-15.63
-0.83
-15.8
