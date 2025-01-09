Oswal Overseas Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.66
16.66
16.66
16.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.72
0.72
-0.01
-0.15
Net Worth
11.94
17.38
16.65
16.51
Minority Interest
Debt
28.32
29.76
39.45
40.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
2.29
7.91
7.55
Total Liabilities
40.26
49.43
64.01
64.7
Fixed Assets
84.57
87.47
87.07
76.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
1.53
1.46
Networking Capital
-47.05
-40.18
-26
-18.57
Inventories
32.08
62.03
84.39
79.9
Inventory Days
161.47
Sundry Debtors
0.64
3.21
3.92
1.59
Debtor Days
3.21
Other Current Assets
2.9
3.72
8.73
10.05
Sundry Creditors
-80.36
-100.9
-108.77
-96.54
Creditor Days
195.1
Other Current Liabilities
-2.3
-8.23
-14.27
-13.57
Cash
2.73
2.14
1.42
5.57
Total Assets
40.25
49.43
64.02
64.71
