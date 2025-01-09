iifl-logo-icon 1
Oswal Overseas Ltd Balance Sheet

5.39
(4.86%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.66

16.66

16.66

16.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.72

0.72

-0.01

-0.15

Net Worth

11.94

17.38

16.65

16.51

Minority Interest

Debt

28.32

29.76

39.45

40.64

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

2.29

7.91

7.55

Total Liabilities

40.26

49.43

64.01

64.7

Fixed Assets

84.57

87.47

87.07

76.25

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

1.53

1.46

Networking Capital

-47.05

-40.18

-26

-18.57

Inventories

32.08

62.03

84.39

79.9

Inventory Days

161.47

Sundry Debtors

0.64

3.21

3.92

1.59

Debtor Days

3.21

Other Current Assets

2.9

3.72

8.73

10.05

Sundry Creditors

-80.36

-100.9

-108.77

-96.54

Creditor Days

195.1

Other Current Liabilities

-2.3

-8.23

-14.27

-13.57

Cash

2.73

2.14

1.42

5.57

Total Assets

40.25

49.43

64.02

64.71

