Oswal Overseas Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.39
(4.86%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

180.6

171.73

75.97

76.37

yoy growth (%)

5.16

126.03

-0.52

35.35

Raw materials

-162.14

-157.15

-84.72

-64.84

As % of sales

89.78

91.51

111.5

84.9

Employee costs

-4.91

-4.24

-3.02

-2.54

As % of sales

2.72

2.47

3.97

3.33

Other costs

-6.7

-4.92

-4.8

-4.69

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.71

2.86

6.32

6.14

Operating profit

6.83

5.4

-16.57

4.28

OPM

3.78

3.14

-21.81

5.61

Depreciation

-2.94

-2.6

-2.3

-2.23

Interest expense

-4.55

-5.69

-1.94

-2.53

Other income

2.1

3.13

0.19

0.11

Profit before tax

1.44

0.24

-20.62

-0.36

Taxes

0.07

-0.02

0.65

0

Tax rate

5.46

-10.22

-3.19

-0.11

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.52

0.21

-19.96

-0.36

Exceptional items

0

0.02

0

0

Net profit

1.52

0.24

-19.96

-0.36

yoy growth (%)

510.56

-101.24

5,414.63

-94.45

NPM

0.84

0.14

-26.27

-0.47

