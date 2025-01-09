Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
180.6
171.73
75.97
76.37
yoy growth (%)
5.16
126.03
-0.52
35.35
Raw materials
-162.14
-157.15
-84.72
-64.84
As % of sales
89.78
91.51
111.5
84.9
Employee costs
-4.91
-4.24
-3.02
-2.54
As % of sales
2.72
2.47
3.97
3.33
Other costs
-6.7
-4.92
-4.8
-4.69
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.71
2.86
6.32
6.14
Operating profit
6.83
5.4
-16.57
4.28
OPM
3.78
3.14
-21.81
5.61
Depreciation
-2.94
-2.6
-2.3
-2.23
Interest expense
-4.55
-5.69
-1.94
-2.53
Other income
2.1
3.13
0.19
0.11
Profit before tax
1.44
0.24
-20.62
-0.36
Taxes
0.07
-0.02
0.65
0
Tax rate
5.46
-10.22
-3.19
-0.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.52
0.21
-19.96
-0.36
Exceptional items
0
0.02
0
0
Net profit
1.52
0.24
-19.96
-0.36
yoy growth (%)
510.56
-101.24
5,414.63
-94.45
NPM
0.84
0.14
-26.27
-0.47
