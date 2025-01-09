iifl-logo-icon 1
Oswal Overseas Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5.39
(4.86%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Oswal Overseas Ltd

Oswal Overseas Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.44

0.24

-20.62

-0.36

Depreciation

-2.94

-2.6

-2.3

-2.23

Tax paid

0.07

-0.02

0.65

0

Working capital

-7.18

32.38

-19.21

-8.98

Other operating items

Operating

-8.6

29.99

-41.47

-11.57

Capital expenditure

7.33

9.78

1.53

-3.84

Free cash flow

-1.27

39.78

-39.94

-15.42

Equity raised

10.83

3.34

42.53

-3.04

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

81.77

44.56

-2.74

0.43

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

91.33

87.69

-0.15

-18.04

