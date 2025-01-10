iifl-logo-icon 1
Oswal Overseas Ltd Share Price

5.39
(4.86%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.39
  • Day's High5.39
  • 52 Wk High5.39
  • Prev. Close5.14
  • Day's Low5.39
  • 52 Wk Low 5.14
  • Turnover (lac)0.05
  • P/E9.98
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value4.85
  • EPS0.54
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.97
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Oswal Overseas Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

5.39

Prev. Close

5.14

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

5.39

Day's Low

5.39

52 Week's High

5.39

52 Week's Low

5.14

Book Value

4.85

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.97

P/E

9.98

EPS

0.54

Divi. Yield

0

Oswal Overseas Ltd Corporate Action

18 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

Oswal Overseas Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Oswal Overseas Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

20 Jan, 2025|04:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.89%

Non-Promoter- 25.10%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Oswal Overseas Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.66

16.66

16.66

16.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.72

0.72

-0.01

-0.15

Net Worth

11.94

17.38

16.65

16.51

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

180.6

171.73

75.97

76.37

yoy growth (%)

5.16

126.03

-0.52

35.35

Raw materials

-162.14

-157.15

-84.72

-64.84

As % of sales

89.78

91.51

111.5

84.9

Employee costs

-4.91

-4.24

-3.02

-2.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.44

0.24

-20.62

-0.36

Depreciation

-2.94

-2.6

-2.3

-2.23

Tax paid

0.07

-0.02

0.65

0

Working capital

-7.18

32.38

-19.21

-8.98

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.16

126.03

-0.52

35.35

Op profit growth

26.39

-132.62

-486.51

-257.11

EBIT growth

0.9

-131.82

-960.3

-156.54

Net profit growth

510.56

-101.24

5,414.63

-94.45

No Record Found

Oswal Overseas Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

848.65

015,070.8828.250.47755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

495.2

31.369,998.21-3.50.611,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

399.1

27.878,736.22-14.181.441,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

38.35

08,162.7620.302,240.5-5.5

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd

BAJAJHIND

29.38

03,752.88-72.5801,153.134.45

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Oswal Overseas Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Paramjeet Singh

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Anoop Kumar Srivastva

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rakesh Thapar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Lalit Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Oswal Overseas Ltd

Summary

Oswal Overseas Limited was incorporated on May 31, 1984 in the name and style of ANK Impex Private Limited. Subsequently, on October 9, 1984, it changed the name from ANK Impex Private Limited to ANK Impex Limited and further on May 6, 1992 under the fresh Certificate of Incorporation, it changed to current name Oswal Overseas Limited.The Company is having operations in State of Uttar Pradesh and is engaged in manufacturing of sugar, which is mainly sold in Uttar Pradesh. About 50 million sugarcane farmers, their dependents and a large mass of agricultural laborer are involved in sugarcane cultivation, harvesting and ancillary activities.
Company FAQs

What is the Oswal Overseas Ltd share price today?

The Oswal Overseas Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.39 today.

What is the Market Cap of Oswal Overseas Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oswal Overseas Ltd is ₹6.97 Cr. as of 09 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Oswal Overseas Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Oswal Overseas Ltd is 9.98 and 1.11 as of 09 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Oswal Overseas Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oswal Overseas Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oswal Overseas Ltd is ₹5.14 and ₹5.39 as of 09 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Oswal Overseas Ltd?

Oswal Overseas Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.99%, 3 Years at 13.67%, 1 Year at 4.86%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Oswal Overseas Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Oswal Overseas Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.89 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.11 %

