SectorSugar
Open₹5.39
Prev. Close₹5.14
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹5.39
Day's Low₹5.39
52 Week's High₹5.39
52 Week's Low₹5.14
Book Value₹4.85
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.97
P/E9.98
EPS0.54
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.66
16.66
16.66
16.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.72
0.72
-0.01
-0.15
Net Worth
11.94
17.38
16.65
16.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
180.6
171.73
75.97
76.37
yoy growth (%)
5.16
126.03
-0.52
35.35
Raw materials
-162.14
-157.15
-84.72
-64.84
As % of sales
89.78
91.51
111.5
84.9
Employee costs
-4.91
-4.24
-3.02
-2.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.44
0.24
-20.62
-0.36
Depreciation
-2.94
-2.6
-2.3
-2.23
Tax paid
0.07
-0.02
0.65
0
Working capital
-7.18
32.38
-19.21
-8.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.16
126.03
-0.52
35.35
Op profit growth
26.39
-132.62
-486.51
-257.11
EBIT growth
0.9
-131.82
-960.3
-156.54
Net profit growth
510.56
-101.24
5,414.63
-94.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
848.65
|0
|15,070.88
|28.25
|0.47
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
495.2
|31.36
|9,998.21
|-3.5
|0.61
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
399.1
|27.87
|8,736.22
|-14.18
|1.44
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
38.35
|0
|8,162.76
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd
BAJAJHIND
29.38
|0
|3,752.88
|-72.58
|0
|1,153.1
|34.45
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Paramjeet Singh
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Anoop Kumar Srivastva
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rakesh Thapar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Lalit Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Oswal Overseas Ltd
Summary
Oswal Overseas Limited was incorporated on May 31, 1984 in the name and style of ANK Impex Private Limited. Subsequently, on October 9, 1984, it changed the name from ANK Impex Private Limited to ANK Impex Limited and further on May 6, 1992 under the fresh Certificate of Incorporation, it changed to current name Oswal Overseas Limited.The Company is having operations in State of Uttar Pradesh and is engaged in manufacturing of sugar, which is mainly sold in Uttar Pradesh. About 50 million sugarcane farmers, their dependents and a large mass of agricultural laborer are involved in sugarcane cultivation, harvesting and ancillary activities.
The Oswal Overseas Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.39 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oswal Overseas Ltd is ₹6.97 Cr. as of 09 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Oswal Overseas Ltd is 9.98 and 1.11 as of 09 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oswal Overseas Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oswal Overseas Ltd is ₹5.14 and ₹5.39 as of 09 Jan ‘25
Oswal Overseas Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.99%, 3 Years at 13.67%, 1 Year at 4.86%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
