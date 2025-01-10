iifl-logo-icon 1
Oswal Overseas Ltd Company Summary

5.39
(4.86%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Oswal Overseas Ltd Summary

Oswal Overseas Limited was incorporated on May 31, 1984 in the name and style of ANK Impex Private Limited. Subsequently, on October 9, 1984, it changed the name from ANK Impex Private Limited to ANK Impex Limited and further on May 6, 1992 under the fresh Certificate of Incorporation, it changed to current name Oswal Overseas Limited.The Company is having operations in State of Uttar Pradesh and is engaged in manufacturing of sugar, which is mainly sold in Uttar Pradesh. About 50 million sugarcane farmers, their dependents and a large mass of agricultural laborer are involved in sugarcane cultivation, harvesting and ancillary activities.

