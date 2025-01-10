Oswal Overseas Limited was incorporated on May 31, 1984 in the name and style of ANK Impex Private Limited. Subsequently, on October 9, 1984, it changed the name from ANK Impex Private Limited to ANK Impex Limited and further on May 6, 1992 under the fresh Certificate of Incorporation, it changed to current name Oswal Overseas Limited.The Company is having operations in State of Uttar Pradesh and is engaged in manufacturing of sugar, which is mainly sold in Uttar Pradesh. About 50 million sugarcane farmers, their dependents and a large mass of agricultural laborer are involved in sugarcane cultivation, harvesting and ancillary activities.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.