Board Meeting 18 Jan 2025 18 Jan 2025

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today i.e. January 18, 2025 has decided the following - 1. Mrs. Priyanka Gandhi (DIN: 09499321) has been appointed as Additional Woman Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. January 18, 2025. 2. The Board has re-constituted the various Committee as per Companies Act, 2013, details in letter attached

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

OSWAL OVERSEAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record among other things the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and six months ended on September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and six months ended on 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

OSWAL OVERSEAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. This is to inform you that, Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e. 13.08.2024, have approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024. Pursuant to regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we enclose herewith the following: 1. Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended June 30, 2024, 2. Limited Review Report on the Standalone Financial Results for quarter ended June 30, 2024. Meeting commences at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 03.15 P.M (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

OSWAL OVERSEAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve among other things the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 along with Audit report on the same and declaration under regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024