iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Oswal Overseas Ltd Board Meeting

5.39
(4.86%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

21/01/2024calendar-icon
20/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting18 Jan 202518 Jan 2025
Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today i.e. January 18, 2025 has decided the following - 1. Mrs. Priyanka Gandhi (DIN: 09499321) has been appointed as Additional Woman Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. January 18, 2025. 2. The Board has re-constituted the various Committee as per Companies Act, 2013, details in letter attached
Board Meeting7 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
OSWAL OVERSEAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record among other things the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and six months ended on September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and six months ended on 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
OSWAL OVERSEAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. This is to inform you that, Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e. 13.08.2024, have approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024. Pursuant to regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we enclose herewith the following: 1. Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended June 30, 2024, 2. Limited Review Report on the Standalone Financial Results for quarter ended June 30, 2024. Meeting commences at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 03.15 P.M (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
OSWAL OVERSEAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve among other things the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 along with Audit report on the same and declaration under regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
OSWAL OVERSEAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record among other things the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023. Standalone Unaudited Financial Results, Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months ended December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Oswal Overseas Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Oswal Overseas Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.