Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.04
14.2
14.2
10.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-54.17
-60.4
-48.83
-48.22
Net Worth
-20.13
-46.2
-34.63
-38.02
Minority Interest
Debt
57.24
68
52.13
47.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
1.66
1.46
1.34
Total Liabilities
37.11
23.46
18.96
11.21
Fixed Assets
29.36
27.91
20.32
16.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.73
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.12
-4.59
-1.57
-6.26
Inventories
13.72
11.71
7.28
12.11
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
7.36
10.16
1.58
1.61
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.88
4.34
1.79
2.68
Sundry Creditors
-22.89
-23.78
-6.46
-13.79
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.19
-7.02
-5.76
-8.87
Cash
0.1
0.11
0.16
0.45
Total Assets
37.12
23.48
18.96
11.21
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.