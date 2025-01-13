iifl-logo-icon 1
Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd Balance Sheet

79.98
(-4.99%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

34.04

14.2

14.2

10.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-54.17

-60.4

-48.83

-48.22

Net Worth

-20.13

-46.2

-34.63

-38.02

Minority Interest

Debt

57.24

68

52.13

47.89

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

1.66

1.46

1.34

Total Liabilities

37.11

23.46

18.96

11.21

Fixed Assets

29.36

27.91

20.32

16.97

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.05

Deferred Tax Asset Net

8.73

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-1.12

-4.59

-1.57

-6.26

Inventories

13.72

11.71

7.28

12.11

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

7.36

10.16

1.58

1.61

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.88

4.34

1.79

2.68

Sundry Creditors

-22.89

-23.78

-6.46

-13.79

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.19

-7.02

-5.76

-8.87

Cash

0.1

0.11

0.16

0.45

Total Assets

37.12

23.48

18.96

11.21

