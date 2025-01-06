Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-9.92
-3.49
-4.47
-5.72
Depreciation
-0.99
-1.01
-0.94
-0.9
Tax paid
0.15
0.23
-0.04
-0.08
Working capital
-1
5.04
-2.12
3.97
Other operating items
Operating
-11.77
0.76
-7.58
-2.73
Capital expenditure
0.52
0.59
0.77
0.53
Free cash flow
-11.25
1.35
-6.8
-2.19
Equity raised
-90.72
-84.21
-75.16
-63.54
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
48.26
37.97
34.54
33.19
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-53.71
-44.88
-47.43
-32.55
