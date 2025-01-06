iifl-logo-icon 1
Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd Cash Flow Statement

84.04
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Oxygenta Pharma FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-9.92

-3.49

-4.47

-5.72

Depreciation

-0.99

-1.01

-0.94

-0.9

Tax paid

0.15

0.23

-0.04

-0.08

Working capital

-1

5.04

-2.12

3.97

Other operating items

Operating

-11.77

0.76

-7.58

-2.73

Capital expenditure

0.52

0.59

0.77

0.53

Free cash flow

-11.25

1.35

-6.8

-2.19

Equity raised

-90.72

-84.21

-75.16

-63.54

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

48.26

37.97

34.54

33.19

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-53.71

-44.88

-47.43

-32.55

