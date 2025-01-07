iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

82.77
(-1.51%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

13.71

20.5

12.86

8.15

yoy growth (%)

-33.11

59.34

57.82

-34.37

Raw materials

-15.58

-16.07

-9.93

-5.63

As % of sales

113.6

78.4

77.17

69.1

Employee costs

-2.49

-3.2

-3.35

-3.31

As % of sales

18.2

15.64

26.09

40.71

Other costs

-3.5

-3.26

-3.57

-4.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.54

15.9

27.79

49.57

Operating profit

-7.86

-2.04

-3.99

-4.84

OPM

-57.35

-9.95

-31.05

-59.39

Depreciation

-0.99

-1.01

-0.94

-0.9

Interest expense

-1.09

-0.74

-0.9

-0.59

Other income

0.03

0.31

1.36

0.61

Profit before tax

-9.92

-3.49

-4.47

-5.72

Taxes

0.15

0.23

-0.04

-0.08

Tax rate

-1.54

-6.84

1.08

1.48

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-9.77

-3.25

-4.52

-5.8

Exceptional items

3.98

0

0

0

Net profit

-5.78

-3.25

-4.52

-5.8

yoy growth (%)

77.87

-28.13

-22.05

5.62

NPM

-42.19

-15.86

-35.18

-71.23

Oxygenta Pharma : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.