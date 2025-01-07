Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
13.71
20.5
12.86
8.15
yoy growth (%)
-33.11
59.34
57.82
-34.37
Raw materials
-15.58
-16.07
-9.93
-5.63
As % of sales
113.6
78.4
77.17
69.1
Employee costs
-2.49
-3.2
-3.35
-3.31
As % of sales
18.2
15.64
26.09
40.71
Other costs
-3.5
-3.26
-3.57
-4.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.54
15.9
27.79
49.57
Operating profit
-7.86
-2.04
-3.99
-4.84
OPM
-57.35
-9.95
-31.05
-59.39
Depreciation
-0.99
-1.01
-0.94
-0.9
Interest expense
-1.09
-0.74
-0.9
-0.59
Other income
0.03
0.31
1.36
0.61
Profit before tax
-9.92
-3.49
-4.47
-5.72
Taxes
0.15
0.23
-0.04
-0.08
Tax rate
-1.54
-6.84
1.08
1.48
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-9.77
-3.25
-4.52
-5.8
Exceptional items
3.98
0
0
0
Net profit
-5.78
-3.25
-4.52
-5.8
yoy growth (%)
77.87
-28.13
-22.05
5.62
NPM
-42.19
-15.86
-35.18
-71.23
