Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd Share Price

84.04
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open84.04
  • Day's High84.04
  • 52 Wk High108.64
  • Prev. Close85.75
  • Day's Low84.04
  • 52 Wk Low 26.01
  • Turnover (lac)1.24
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-5.1
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)310.81
  • Div. Yield0
Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

84.04

Prev. Close

85.75

Turnover(Lac.)

1.24

Day's High

84.04

Day's Low

84.04

52 Week's High

108.64

52 Week's Low

26.01

Book Value

-5.1

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

310.81

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd Corporate Action

8 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:10 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.12%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 48.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

34.04

14.2

14.2

10.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-54.17

-60.4

-48.83

-48.22

Net Worth

-20.13

-46.2

-34.63

-38.02

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

13.71

20.5

12.86

8.15

yoy growth (%)

-33.11

59.34

57.82

-34.37

Raw materials

-15.58

-16.07

-9.93

-5.63

As % of sales

113.6

78.4

77.17

69.1

Employee costs

-2.49

-3.2

-3.35

-3.31

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-9.92

-3.49

-4.47

-5.72

Depreciation

-0.99

-1.01

-0.94

-0.9

Tax paid

0.15

0.23

-0.04

-0.08

Working capital

-1

5.04

-2.12

3.97

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-33.11

59.34

57.82

-34.37

Op profit growth

285.21

-48.9

-17.46

16.26

EBIT growth

221.53

-23.19

-30.22

2.73

Net profit growth

77.87

-28.13

-22.05

5.62

Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sai Sudhakar Vankineni

Independent Director

D Vidya Sagar

Director (Technical)

Muralidhar R

Independent Director

Sangari Kondal Reddy

Independent Director

Padmaja Surapureddy

Executive Director

Kanuganti Raghavender Rao

Additional Director

Sravani Reddy Gantla

Additional Director

Bharath Reddy Guntuku

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dolly Mandhan

Additional Director

Aakanksha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd

Summary

Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Limited (Formerly known S S Organics Ltd) was incorporated as Private Limited Company in year 1990 and converted into a Limited Company in 1993, with the objective of carrying on the business of manufacturing all classes and kinds of Drugs including Pharmaceutical preparation, and Organic Fine Chemicals. Later, the Company changed its name from S.S. Organics Ltd. to Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Limited in 2021-22.The Company is strong in manufacturing of anti ulcerative and anti bacterial drugs. The Company is doing contract manufacturing work for APL and also having its own production. The Company is engaged in manufacture of bulk drugs. It manufactures a wide range of new generation quinolones, antiasthmatic, antiulcerant, and anti-inflammatory drugs. The Company has plant located at Medak in Andhra Pradesh. The Company has been doing contract manufacturing work with APL for manufacturing of Cirprofloxacin HCL from Q-Acid and has been manufacturing Pantaprozole Sodium and Gabapentine for own production. To minimize the working capital requirement and to have consistent income, it is necessary to continue contract manufacturing work till the Company gets working capital limits from any Bank. This contract manufacturing helps it to meet major operational expenses of the Company. Since the Company started commercial production in July, 2015 after fire accident, it is in the process of stabilizing the manufacturing and marketing.
Company FAQs

What is the Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd share price today?

The Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹84.04 today.

What is the Market Cap of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd is ₹310.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd is 0 and -16.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd is ₹26.01 and ₹108.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd?

Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.05%, 3 Years at 44.45%, 1 Year at 178.23%, 6 Month at 156.20%, 3 Month at 16.98% and 1 Month at -0.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.12 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 48.85 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

