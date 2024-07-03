Summary

Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Limited (Formerly known S S Organics Ltd) was incorporated as Private Limited Company in year 1990 and converted into a Limited Company in 1993, with the objective of carrying on the business of manufacturing all classes and kinds of Drugs including Pharmaceutical preparation, and Organic Fine Chemicals. Later, the Company changed its name from S.S. Organics Ltd. to Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Limited in 2021-22.The Company is strong in manufacturing of anti ulcerative and anti bacterial drugs. The Company is doing contract manufacturing work for APL and also having its own production. The Company is engaged in manufacture of bulk drugs. It manufactures a wide range of new generation quinolones, antiasthmatic, antiulcerant, and anti-inflammatory drugs. The Company has plant located at Medak in Andhra Pradesh. The Company has been doing contract manufacturing work with APL for manufacturing of Cirprofloxacin HCL from Q-Acid and has been manufacturing Pantaprozole Sodium and Gabapentine for own production. To minimize the working capital requirement and to have consistent income, it is necessary to continue contract manufacturing work till the Company gets working capital limits from any Bank. This contract manufacturing helps it to meet major operational expenses of the Company. Since the Company started commercial production in July, 2015 after fire accident, it is in the process of stabilizing the manufacturing and marketing.

Read More