SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹84.04
Prev. Close₹85.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.24
Day's High₹84.04
Day's Low₹84.04
52 Week's High₹108.64
52 Week's Low₹26.01
Book Value₹-5.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)310.81
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.04
14.2
14.2
10.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-54.17
-60.4
-48.83
-48.22
Net Worth
-20.13
-46.2
-34.63
-38.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
13.71
20.5
12.86
8.15
yoy growth (%)
-33.11
59.34
57.82
-34.37
Raw materials
-15.58
-16.07
-9.93
-5.63
As % of sales
113.6
78.4
77.17
69.1
Employee costs
-2.49
-3.2
-3.35
-3.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-9.92
-3.49
-4.47
-5.72
Depreciation
-0.99
-1.01
-0.94
-0.9
Tax paid
0.15
0.23
-0.04
-0.08
Working capital
-1
5.04
-2.12
3.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-33.11
59.34
57.82
-34.37
Op profit growth
285.21
-48.9
-17.46
16.26
EBIT growth
221.53
-23.19
-30.22
2.73
Net profit growth
77.87
-28.13
-22.05
5.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sai Sudhakar Vankineni
Independent Director
D Vidya Sagar
Director (Technical)
Muralidhar R
Independent Director
Sangari Kondal Reddy
Independent Director
Padmaja Surapureddy
Executive Director
Kanuganti Raghavender Rao
Additional Director
Sravani Reddy Gantla
Additional Director
Bharath Reddy Guntuku
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dolly Mandhan
Additional Director
Aakanksha
Reports by Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd
Summary
Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Limited (Formerly known S S Organics Ltd) was incorporated as Private Limited Company in year 1990 and converted into a Limited Company in 1993, with the objective of carrying on the business of manufacturing all classes and kinds of Drugs including Pharmaceutical preparation, and Organic Fine Chemicals. Later, the Company changed its name from S.S. Organics Ltd. to Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Limited in 2021-22.The Company is strong in manufacturing of anti ulcerative and anti bacterial drugs. The Company is doing contract manufacturing work for APL and also having its own production. The Company is engaged in manufacture of bulk drugs. It manufactures a wide range of new generation quinolones, antiasthmatic, antiulcerant, and anti-inflammatory drugs. The Company has plant located at Medak in Andhra Pradesh. The Company has been doing contract manufacturing work with APL for manufacturing of Cirprofloxacin HCL from Q-Acid and has been manufacturing Pantaprozole Sodium and Gabapentine for own production. To minimize the working capital requirement and to have consistent income, it is necessary to continue contract manufacturing work till the Company gets working capital limits from any Bank. This contract manufacturing helps it to meet major operational expenses of the Company. Since the Company started commercial production in July, 2015 after fire accident, it is in the process of stabilizing the manufacturing and marketing.
The Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹84.04 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd is ₹310.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd is 0 and -16.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd is ₹26.01 and ₹108.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.05%, 3 Years at 44.45%, 1 Year at 178.23%, 6 Month at 156.20%, 3 Month at 16.98% and 1 Month at -0.12%.
