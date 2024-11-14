Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday November 14 2024 inter alia to consider the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the Second quarter ended on September 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. In continuation to our earlier intimation of closure of trading window we would like to inform that the trading window of the Company for all the designated persons and their immediate relatives will remain closed till November 16 2024 which is 48 hours after the said Board Meeting. This is for your information and records. Board of Directors approved the Un Audited Results for the Half year and Second quarter ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board of Directors Allotted 5,00,000 equity shares pursuant to conversion of warrants.

Board of directors allotted 10,00,000 equity shares pursuant to conversion of warrants.

Board of Directors in their board Meeting held today took note of the Completion of the open offer

Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 05, 2024

Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 inter alia to consider the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the First quarter ended on June 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. In continuation to our earlier intimation of closure of trading window we would like to inform that the trading window of the Company for all the designated persons and their immediate relatives will remain closed till August 16 2024 which is 48 hours after the said Board Meeting. This is for your information and records. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on this day i.e.,14th August, 2024 has, inter alia, approved Un-Audited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended on 30% June, 2024 as recommended by the Audit Committee and reviewed by the Statutory Auditors. Further please find enclosed herewith the following documents in terms of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015: 1. Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report for the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results issued for the First Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. The meeting commenced at 05.00 P.M. and concluded at 08.00 P.M. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 inter alia to consider the Audited financial results of the Company for the Fourth quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. In continuation to our earlier intimation of closure of trading window we would like to inform that the trading window of the Company for all the designated persons and their immediate relatives will remain closed till 01st June 2024 which is 48 hours after the said Board Meeting. This is for your information and records. Pursuant to Regulations 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) read with Schedule III to the said Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on Thursday, 30th May, 2024, inter alia, transacted the following items of business: 1. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and Financial Year Ended 31st March, 2024. The said Audited Financial Results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and thereafter approved by the Board of Directors. 2. Appointment of M/s. S Siva Parvathi & Associates, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No.020872S), as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

We wish to inform you that Allotment committee of the Board of Directors allotted 20,00,000 equity shares at its meeting held on today i.e. May 21,2024

Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015 a meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday April 08 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve: 1. Raising of funds by way of issue of Equity Shares on preferential basis as per the Regulation of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 read with Companies Act 2013 and rules made thereunder. 2. Other corporate/ incidental matters. Further as per the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading the Trading Window for transactions in Securities of the Company for all Designated Persons and their immediate relatives has been closed from April 01 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Board Meeting held today, April 08, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/04/2024)

To Re-appointment of Mrs. Padmaja Surapureddy (DIN: 05358127) as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. The Board of Directors based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has re-appointed Mrs. Padmaja Surapureddy (DIN: 05358127) as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company in the category of an Independent Director (Non-Executive) w.e.f. 04th March 2024 for a second term of up to 5 (five) consecutive years subject to approval by the Shareholders of the Company.

