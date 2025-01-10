iifl-logo-icon 1
P.M. Telelinnks Ltd Balance Sheet

5.37
(-3.94%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR P.M. Telelinnks Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.08

10.08

10.08

10.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.44

-1.62

-1.79

-3.65

Net Worth

8.64

8.46

8.29

6.43

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

8.64

8.46

8.29

6.43

Fixed Assets

0.11

0.11

0.11

2.11

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.14

0.15

0.15

0.16

Networking Capital

8.37

8.18

5.76

0.77

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

12.1

13.56

7.61

0.77

Debtor Days

19.24

Other Current Assets

0.02

0.04

0.03

0.05

Sundry Creditors

-3.72

-5.35

-1.73

-0.02

Creditor Days

0.49

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.07

-0.15

-0.03

Cash

0.02

0.02

2.27

3.39

Total Assets

8.64

8.46

8.29

6.43

