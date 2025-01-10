P.M. Telelinnks Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.08
10.08
10.08
10.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.44
-1.62
-1.79
-3.65
Net Worth
8.64
8.46
8.29
6.43
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
8.64
8.46
8.29
6.43
Fixed Assets
0.11
0.11
0.11
2.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.14
0.15
0.15
0.16
Networking Capital
8.37
8.18
5.76
0.77
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
12.1
13.56
7.61
0.77
Debtor Days
19.24
Other Current Assets
0.02
0.04
0.03
0.05
Sundry Creditors
-3.72
-5.35
-1.73
-0.02
Creditor Days
0.49
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.07
-0.15
-0.03
Cash
0.02
0.02
2.27
3.39
Total Assets
8.64
8.46
8.29
6.43
