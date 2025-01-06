P.M. Telelinnks Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.08
0.23
0.1
0.23
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.1
-0.03
-0.06
Working capital
0.03
0.31
0.01
0.25
Other operating items
Operating
0.07
0.45
0.08
0.41
Capital expenditure
0
0
-2
-0.02
Free cash flow
0.07
0.45
-1.91
0.38
Equity raised
-7.34
-7.7
-7.96
-8.3
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-7.27
-7.25
-9.88
-7.92
