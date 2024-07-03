SectorTrading
Open₹5.74
Prev. Close₹5.77
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.12
Day's High₹5.74
Day's Low₹5.51
52 Week's High₹7.79
52 Week's Low₹4.75
Book Value₹8.54
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.55
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.08
10.08
10.08
10.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.44
-1.62
-1.79
-3.65
Net Worth
8.64
8.46
8.29
6.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
14.6
38.6
10.24
12.87
yoy growth (%)
-62.16
276.94
-20.47
29.85
Raw materials
-14.01
-38.04
-9.86
-12.45
As % of sales
95.92
98.56
96.28
96.72
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.06
-0.06
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.08
0.23
0.1
0.23
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.1
-0.03
-0.06
Working capital
0.03
0.31
0.01
0.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-62.16
276.94
-20.47
29.85
Op profit growth
-63.7
131.64
-56.49
-130.8
EBIT growth
-63.7
130.33
-56.49
-130.8
Net profit growth
-64.32
112.85
-62.69
-102.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Ravi Surana Pukhraj
Non Executive Director
Malapaka Venkata Surya Sri Lakshmi
Independent Director
Laxmikanth Reddy Patolla
Independent Director
Amish Kadakia Bharat
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by P.M. Telelinnks Ltd
Summary
Surana Strips Limited (SSL) was incorporated as Medak Stainless Rolling Pvt Ltd. The name was changed to Ranka Alloys & Strips Pvt Ltd on 4 Apr.86. The Company was taken over from the Rankas by the Promoters of the Surana Udyog Group in 1987 as a Sick Unit and renamed Surana Strips Pvt Ltd. on 15 Sep.87. It was converted into a Public Limited Company from 4 Nov.92 and became a part of the Surana Udyog Group. The name of the Company was further changed to P.M. Telelinks Limited in October, 2002 with the prior approval from the Board.The Company was engaged in the business of manufacturing of Cold Roll Steel. In 1997, it got in to Pipes and Tubes of HR and CR Steel. In 1999, it expanded and added galvanizing of tubes and ventured into different shapes of Tubes and added Jointing Kits for Telecom Cables. At present, it is engaged into Trading Activities of Iron and Steels such as TMT Bars, Rebars. Tower Parts, etc,.The Company manufactures cold-rolled steel strips (inst. cap. : 50,000 tpa). The company has been producing cold-rolled steel strips for over a decade. The required know-how has already been acquired and production has stabilised over the years. The company expanded its capacity from 20,000 tpa for cold-rolled steel strips of narrow width of 400 mm to 50,000 tpa for 750 mm. The cost of expansion was met by a term loan from the IDBI and fresh capital raised through a rights issue.Company has now diversified into tube manufacture, a product which has extensive demand. A
Read More
The P.M. Telelinnks Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.51 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of P.M. Telelinnks Ltd is ₹5.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of P.M. Telelinnks Ltd is 0 and 0.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a P.M. Telelinnks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of P.M. Telelinnks Ltd is ₹4.75 and ₹7.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
P.M. Telelinnks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.47%, 3 Years at -0.91%, 1 Year at -6.33%, 6 Month at 3.41%, 3 Month at 5.87% and 1 Month at 6.46%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.