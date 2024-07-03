Summary

Surana Strips Limited (SSL) was incorporated as Medak Stainless Rolling Pvt Ltd. The name was changed to Ranka Alloys & Strips Pvt Ltd on 4 Apr.86. The Company was taken over from the Rankas by the Promoters of the Surana Udyog Group in 1987 as a Sick Unit and renamed Surana Strips Pvt Ltd. on 15 Sep.87. It was converted into a Public Limited Company from 4 Nov.92 and became a part of the Surana Udyog Group. The name of the Company was further changed to P.M. Telelinks Limited in October, 2002 with the prior approval from the Board.The Company was engaged in the business of manufacturing of Cold Roll Steel. In 1997, it got in to Pipes and Tubes of HR and CR Steel. In 1999, it expanded and added galvanizing of tubes and ventured into different shapes of Tubes and added Jointing Kits for Telecom Cables. At present, it is engaged into Trading Activities of Iron and Steels such as TMT Bars, Rebars. Tower Parts, etc,.The Company manufactures cold-rolled steel strips (inst. cap. : 50,000 tpa). The company has been producing cold-rolled steel strips for over a decade. The required know-how has already been acquired and production has stabilised over the years. The company expanded its capacity from 20,000 tpa for cold-rolled steel strips of narrow width of 400 mm to 50,000 tpa for 750 mm. The cost of expansion was met by a term loan from the IDBI and fresh capital raised through a rights issue.Company has now diversified into tube manufacture, a product which has extensive demand. A

