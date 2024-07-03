iifl-logo-icon 1
P.M. Telelinnks Ltd Share Price

5.51
(-4.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

  • Open5.74
  • Day's High5.74
  • 52 Wk High7.79
  • Prev. Close5.77
  • Day's Low5.51
  • 52 Wk Low 4.75
  • Turnover (lac)0.12
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.54
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.55
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

P.M. Telelinnks Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

5.74

Prev. Close

5.77

Turnover(Lac.)

0.12

Day's High

5.74

Day's Low

5.51

52 Week's High

7.79

52 Week's Low

4.75

Book Value

8.54

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.55

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

P.M. Telelinnks Ltd Corporate Action

19 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

P.M. Telelinnks Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

P.M. Telelinnks Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.02%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 51.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

P.M. Telelinnks Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.08

10.08

10.08

10.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.44

-1.62

-1.79

-3.65

Net Worth

8.64

8.46

8.29

6.43

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

14.6

38.6

10.24

12.87

yoy growth (%)

-62.16

276.94

-20.47

29.85

Raw materials

-14.01

-38.04

-9.86

-12.45

As % of sales

95.92

98.56

96.28

96.72

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.06

-0.06

-0.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.08

0.23

0.1

0.23

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.1

-0.03

-0.06

Working capital

0.03

0.31

0.01

0.25

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-62.16

276.94

-20.47

29.85

Op profit growth

-63.7

131.64

-56.49

-130.8

EBIT growth

-63.7

130.33

-56.49

-130.8

Net profit growth

-64.32

112.85

-62.69

-102.96

No Record Found

P.M. Telelinnks Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT P.M. Telelinnks Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Ravi Surana Pukhraj

Non Executive Director

Malapaka Venkata Surya Sri Lakshmi

Independent Director

Laxmikanth Reddy Patolla

Independent Director

Amish Kadakia Bharat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by P.M. Telelinnks Ltd

Summary

Surana Strips Limited (SSL) was incorporated as Medak Stainless Rolling Pvt Ltd. The name was changed to Ranka Alloys & Strips Pvt Ltd on 4 Apr.86. The Company was taken over from the Rankas by the Promoters of the Surana Udyog Group in 1987 as a Sick Unit and renamed Surana Strips Pvt Ltd. on 15 Sep.87. It was converted into a Public Limited Company from 4 Nov.92 and became a part of the Surana Udyog Group. The name of the Company was further changed to P.M. Telelinks Limited in October, 2002 with the prior approval from the Board.The Company was engaged in the business of manufacturing of Cold Roll Steel. In 1997, it got in to Pipes and Tubes of HR and CR Steel. In 1999, it expanded and added galvanizing of tubes and ventured into different shapes of Tubes and added Jointing Kits for Telecom Cables. At present, it is engaged into Trading Activities of Iron and Steels such as TMT Bars, Rebars. Tower Parts, etc,.The Company manufactures cold-rolled steel strips (inst. cap. : 50,000 tpa). The company has been producing cold-rolled steel strips for over a decade. The required know-how has already been acquired and production has stabilised over the years. The company expanded its capacity from 20,000 tpa for cold-rolled steel strips of narrow width of 400 mm to 50,000 tpa for 750 mm. The cost of expansion was met by a term loan from the IDBI and fresh capital raised through a rights issue.Company has now diversified into tube manufacture, a product which has extensive demand. A
Company FAQs

What is the P.M. Telelinnks Ltd share price today?

The P.M. Telelinnks Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.51 today.

What is the Market Cap of P.M. Telelinnks Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of P.M. Telelinnks Ltd is ₹5.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of P.M. Telelinnks Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of P.M. Telelinnks Ltd is 0 and 0.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of P.M. Telelinnks Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a P.M. Telelinnks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of P.M. Telelinnks Ltd is ₹4.75 and ₹7.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of P.M. Telelinnks Ltd?

P.M. Telelinnks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.47%, 3 Years at -0.91%, 1 Year at -6.33%, 6 Month at 3.41%, 3 Month at 5.87% and 1 Month at 6.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of P.M. Telelinnks Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of P.M. Telelinnks Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.03 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 51.97 %

QUICKLINKS FOR P.M. Telelinnks Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.