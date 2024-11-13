Board Meeting 19 Dec 2024 19 Dec 2024

With reference to the subject cited, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Thursday, 19th December, 2024 at 3:00 PM and concluded at 3:30 PM, inter-alia considered and approved the following: Approved and taken on record resignation tendered by Mr. Pratik Rajendrakumar Koralwala as Company Secretary, Compliance Officer and KMP of the company with effect from 10th December, 2024. His successor shall be appointed shortly and the same shall be intimated to the Stock Exchange.

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

P.M.TELELINNKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve P.M.TELELINNKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on to be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 at 04.30 P.M interalia to consider approve and take on record the un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report amongst other matters. In compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 read with SEBI (Prohibition of insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time the Company has already intimated to all its Directors Key Management Personnel and Designated Employees regarding the Closure of the Trading Window of the Company from 01/10/2024 and end 48 hours after the financial results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024 (both days inclusive). We would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of P.M. Telelinnks Limited was held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024; commenced at 04:30 P.M. and ended at 05:45 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

P.M.TELELINNKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve we hereby bring to your notice that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company P M Telelinnks Ltd will be held on 13 Aug 2024 at 04.30 P.M. at the Registered office inter-alia 1. To consider approve and take on record the unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. 2. To consider and take note of the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30 June 2024.3. To take note of the Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended 31 Mar 2024.4. To consider and approve the Board of Directors Report on the companys activities for the financial year ended 31 Mar 2024.5. To take note of the Certificate of Managing Director & CFO of the Company for the Quarter ended 30 June 2024.6. To consider and convene the 44 AGM of the company and to fix the date time and venue for the same.7. To consider and approve draft Notice for t44 AGM of the Members of the Company.8. To Consider the appointment of a Scrutinizer for E-voting at the AGM. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024-Regulation 33(3)(a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

P.M.TELELINNKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve P.M.TELELINNKS LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 at 04.00 PM at 1-7-241/11/D Ramalaya 3rd Floor S.D. Road Secunderabad Hyderabad Telangana 500 003 India inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 to discuss the following: 1. To approve and take on record the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st Mar 2024. 2. To take note of the reports submitted by the Auditor for the quarter and year ended 31 Mar 2024.3. To approve the appointment of the Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2023-24. 4. To approve the appointment of Internal Auditors of the Company for the FY 2024-25. 5. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. P.M. Telelinnks Limited was held on Thursday, 30th May 2024 at 04.00 PM at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 1-7-241/11/D, Ramalaya, 3rd Floor, S.D. Road, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Telangana 500 003 India. The meeting commenced at 04.00 PM and Concluded at 6.50 P.M. Inter-alia, the Board: 1. Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Approved the Auditors Report on the Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 3. Approved the appointment of the Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2023-24. 4. Approved the appointment of Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. Read less.. With reference to the above subject cited, it is hereby informed that the board of directors of the company at their meeting held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at 04 pm considered and approved audited financial results for the quarter that ended 31st March 2024 copy of Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024, along with a copy of the audit report Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024