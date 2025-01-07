Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
14.6
38.6
10.24
12.87
yoy growth (%)
-62.16
276.94
-20.47
29.85
Raw materials
-14.01
-38.04
-9.86
-12.45
As % of sales
95.92
98.56
96.28
96.72
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.06
-0.06
-0.07
As % of sales
0.58
0.16
0.63
0.56
Other costs
-0.42
-0.25
-0.21
-0.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.9
0.66
2.08
0.88
Operating profit
0.08
0.23
0.1
0.23
OPM
0.58
0.61
0.99
1.82
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.08
0.23
0.1
0.23
Taxes
-0.03
-0.1
-0.03
-0.06
Tax rate
-43.59
-42.62
-37.91
-27.59
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.04
0.13
0.06
0.16
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.04
0.13
0.06
0.16
yoy growth (%)
-64.32
112.85
-62.69
-102.96
NPM
0.32
0.34
0.61
1.31
