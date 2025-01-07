iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

P.M. Telelinnks Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.95
(7.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:37:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR P.M. Telelinnks Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

14.6

38.6

10.24

12.87

yoy growth (%)

-62.16

276.94

-20.47

29.85

Raw materials

-14.01

-38.04

-9.86

-12.45

As % of sales

95.92

98.56

96.28

96.72

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.06

-0.06

-0.07

As % of sales

0.58

0.16

0.63

0.56

Other costs

-0.42

-0.25

-0.21

-0.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.9

0.66

2.08

0.88

Operating profit

0.08

0.23

0.1

0.23

OPM

0.58

0.61

0.99

1.82

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.08

0.23

0.1

0.23

Taxes

-0.03

-0.1

-0.03

-0.06

Tax rate

-43.59

-42.62

-37.91

-27.59

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.04

0.13

0.06

0.16

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.04

0.13

0.06

0.16

yoy growth (%)

-64.32

112.85

-62.69

-102.96

NPM

0.32

0.34

0.61

1.31

P.M. Telelinnks : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR P.M. Telelinnks Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.