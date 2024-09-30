The 44th AGM of P.M. Telelinnks Limited will be held on Monday, 30th September 2024 at 10:30 Am at Plot no 132 & 133 IDA Mallapur, Hyderabad, Telangana-500076 The outcome of 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company which was held on 30th September 2024 at 10:30 AM and Concluded at 13:45 PM (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Voting results along with scrutinizers report of 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/10/2024)