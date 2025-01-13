Pacific Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.89
6.89
3.45
3.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
159.39
149.62
104.75
94.8
Net Worth
166.28
156.51
108.2
98.25
Minority Interest
Debt
54.7
66.99
128.25
117
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.47
4.48
4.22
4.22
Total Liabilities
229.45
227.98
240.67
219.47
Fixed Assets
116.27
116.18
121.46
113.48
Intangible Assets
Investments
21.08
9.97
10.06
8.96
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.26
1.65
1.02
2.51
Networking Capital
59.72
78.69
85.83
65.38
Inventories
45.85
45.34
73.77
66.7
Inventory Days
137.73
Sundry Debtors
50.09
46.44
43.67
40.76
Debtor Days
84.17
Other Current Assets
24.74
21.81
31.93
28.72
Sundry Creditors
-51.2
-19.45
-49.63
-52.54
Creditor Days
108.49
Other Current Liabilities
-9.76
-15.45
-13.91
-18.26
Cash
30.11
21.49
22.28
29.13
Total Assets
229.44
227.98
240.65
219.46
