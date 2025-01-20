Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
80.36
46.22
-28.86
Op profit growth
2,793.5
85.65
-134.89
EBIT growth
378.42
13.09
54.96
Net profit growth
2,236.93
26.51
-33.48
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.5
0.65
0.51
-1.05
EBIT margin
10.03
3.78
4.89
2.24
Net profit margin
5.84
0.45
0.52
0.55
RoCE
4.54
1
0.92
RoNW
0.75
0.03
0.02
RoA
0.66
0.03
0.02
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
30.22
1.29
2.61
3.92
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
5.72
-19.37
-22.06
-23.34
Book value per share
1,019.43
987.22
2,330.37
2,332.07
Valuation ratios
P/E
3.14
35.31
36.22
21.35
P/CEPS
16.62
-2.35
-4.28
-3.58
P/B
0.09
0.04
0.04
0.03
EV/EBIDTA
2.6
5.14
8.48
8.82
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-30.53
-27.29
-45.1
-18.8
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
82.3
177.35
281.59
Inventory days
125.89
205.64
302.67
Creditor days
-96.28
-155.42
-254.6
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-6.18
-1.19
-1.24
-1.53
Net debt / equity
0.05
0.09
0.11
0.1
Net debt / op. profit
0.97
49.1
106.16
-34.26
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-46.77
-49.17
-37.49
-59.38
Employee costs
-5.19
-10.88
-13.47
-8.48
Other costs
-37.52
-39.29
-48.51
-33.17
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.