Pacific Industries Ltd Key Ratios

293.2
(-0.56%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:06:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

80.36

46.22

-28.86

Op profit growth

2,793.5

85.65

-134.89

EBIT growth

378.42

13.09

54.96

Net profit growth

2,236.93

26.51

-33.48

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.5

0.65

0.51

-1.05

EBIT margin

10.03

3.78

4.89

2.24

Net profit margin

5.84

0.45

0.52

0.55

RoCE

4.54

1

0.92

RoNW

0.75

0.03

0.02

RoA

0.66

0.03

0.02

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

30.22

1.29

2.61

3.92

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

5.72

-19.37

-22.06

-23.34

Book value per share

1,019.43

987.22

2,330.37

2,332.07

Valuation ratios

P/E

3.14

35.31

36.22

21.35

P/CEPS

16.62

-2.35

-4.28

-3.58

P/B

0.09

0.04

0.04

0.03

EV/EBIDTA

2.6

5.14

8.48

8.82

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-30.53

-27.29

-45.1

-18.8

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

82.3

177.35

281.59

Inventory days

125.89

205.64

302.67

Creditor days

-96.28

-155.42

-254.6

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-6.18

-1.19

-1.24

-1.53

Net debt / equity

0.05

0.09

0.11

0.1

Net debt / op. profit

0.97

49.1

106.16

-34.26

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-46.77

-49.17

-37.49

-59.38

Employee costs

-5.19

-10.88

-13.47

-8.48

Other costs

-37.52

-39.29

-48.51

-33.17

