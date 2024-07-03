iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pacific Industries Ltd Share Price

301.2
(-1.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open305.3
  • Day's High315.4
  • 52 Wk High410.9
  • Prev. Close304.4
  • Day's Low295.4
  • 52 Wk Low 168
  • Turnover (lac)16.46
  • P/E29.84
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value244.35
  • EPS10.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)207.61
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Pacific Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

305.3

Prev. Close

304.4

Turnover(Lac.)

16.46

Day's High

315.4

Day's Low

295.4

52 Week's High

410.9

52 Week's Low

168

Book Value

244.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

207.61

P/E

29.84

EPS

10.2

Divi. Yield

0

Pacific Industries Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

Pacific Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Pacific Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.59%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 28.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Pacific Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.89

6.89

3.45

3.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

159.39

149.62

104.75

94.8

Net Worth

166.28

156.51

108.2

98.25

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

176.75

97.19

67.08

65.52

yoy growth (%)

81.85

44.88

2.37

7.61

Raw materials

-83.42

-48.77

-24.96

-24.31

As % of sales

47.19

50.18

37.21

37.1

Employee costs

-8.37

-10.4

-9.1

-8.06

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

11.4

0.12

1.03

0.38

Depreciation

-8.38

-7.08

-3.33

-3.68

Tax paid

-3.64

0.06

-0.2

-0.04

Working capital

3.06

6.86

8.31

5.57

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

81.85

44.88

2.37

7.61

Op profit growth

259.26

-0.96

30.01

37

EBIT growth

200.1

31.03

69.91

-36.27

Net profit growth

4,087.48

-77.76

142.84

-61.83

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

190

187.42

283.56

178.26

98.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

190

187.42

283.56

178.26

98.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

16.73

16.43

9.85

7.61

10.21

View Annually Results

Pacific Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

76.37

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

103

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

51.35

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

742.25

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

284.15

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Pacific Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

J P Agarwal

Executive Chairman & CFO

Kapil Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Geeta Devi Jagdish Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sachin Shah

Independent Director

Neelam Tater

Independent Director

Nehal Mehta

Independent Director

Rekha Kumari Suthar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pacific Industries Ltd

Summary

Pacific Industries Ltd was incorporated in July 1989. The Company is engaged in the export, manufacturing & trading of Granite tiles & slabs and Quartz Slabs and other goods and commission activities. Promoted by B R Agarwal and J P Agarwal, the Company is well-known in Rajasthan. It was established near Udaipur as a 100% EOU in collaboration with SIGEP, Italy, to manufacture polished granite slabs (inst. cap. : 1.2 lac sq mtr pa). In Oct.91, it came out with its maiden public issue. In Mar.92 the unit commenced commercial production.The company has four mines in Rajasthan and quarries in Karnataka, providing around 4000 cu mtr pa of granites. A recognised Export House, it was awarded the Best Export Award in the mines and minerals segment at the state level in 1993-94. Pacific Industries has embarked on a major expansion to increase its installed capacity by 2,40,000 sq mtr near Bangalore, thus tripling its capacity. In this connection, the company has acquired 6.1 acres of land near Bangalore. The civil work for the first phase of this unit is almost complete. The plant and machinery, including four gangsaws, one polishing machine, one bridge-cutting machine and one CNC machine, has already been shifted. It is also purchasing a gantry crane, an EOT crane and a stationary diamond wire saw from Pelligrini, Italy. Besides, it is acquiring and developing a number of mines around Bangalore for captive use. In 2003-04, the Company installed a marble Gangsaw Unit at Udaipur Fac
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Pacific Industries Ltd share price today?

The Pacific Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹301.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pacific Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pacific Industries Ltd is ₹207.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pacific Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pacific Industries Ltd is 29.84 and 1.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pacific Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pacific Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pacific Industries Ltd is ₹168 and ₹410.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pacific Industries Ltd?

Pacific Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.15%, 3 Years at -5.35%, 1 Year at 57.80%, 6 Month at 33.86%, 3 Month at -11.29% and 1 Month at -6.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pacific Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pacific Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.60 %
Institutions - 0.07 %
Public - 28.33 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Pacific Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.