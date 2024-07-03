Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹305.3
Prev. Close₹304.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.46
Day's High₹315.4
Day's Low₹295.4
52 Week's High₹410.9
52 Week's Low₹168
Book Value₹244.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)207.61
P/E29.84
EPS10.2
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.89
6.89
3.45
3.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
159.39
149.62
104.75
94.8
Net Worth
166.28
156.51
108.2
98.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
176.75
97.19
67.08
65.52
yoy growth (%)
81.85
44.88
2.37
7.61
Raw materials
-83.42
-48.77
-24.96
-24.31
As % of sales
47.19
50.18
37.21
37.1
Employee costs
-8.37
-10.4
-9.1
-8.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
11.4
0.12
1.03
0.38
Depreciation
-8.38
-7.08
-3.33
-3.68
Tax paid
-3.64
0.06
-0.2
-0.04
Working capital
3.06
6.86
8.31
5.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
81.85
44.88
2.37
7.61
Op profit growth
259.26
-0.96
30.01
37
EBIT growth
200.1
31.03
69.91
-36.27
Net profit growth
4,087.48
-77.76
142.84
-61.83
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
190
187.42
283.56
178.26
98.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
190
187.42
283.56
178.26
98.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
16.73
16.43
9.85
7.61
10.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
76.37
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
103
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
51.35
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
742.25
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
284.15
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
J P Agarwal
Executive Chairman & CFO
Kapil Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Geeta Devi Jagdish Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sachin Shah
Independent Director
Neelam Tater
Independent Director
Nehal Mehta
Independent Director
Rekha Kumari Suthar
Reports by Pacific Industries Ltd
Summary
Pacific Industries Ltd was incorporated in July 1989. The Company is engaged in the export, manufacturing & trading of Granite tiles & slabs and Quartz Slabs and other goods and commission activities. Promoted by B R Agarwal and J P Agarwal, the Company is well-known in Rajasthan. It was established near Udaipur as a 100% EOU in collaboration with SIGEP, Italy, to manufacture polished granite slabs (inst. cap. : 1.2 lac sq mtr pa). In Oct.91, it came out with its maiden public issue. In Mar.92 the unit commenced commercial production.The company has four mines in Rajasthan and quarries in Karnataka, providing around 4000 cu mtr pa of granites. A recognised Export House, it was awarded the Best Export Award in the mines and minerals segment at the state level in 1993-94. Pacific Industries has embarked on a major expansion to increase its installed capacity by 2,40,000 sq mtr near Bangalore, thus tripling its capacity. In this connection, the company has acquired 6.1 acres of land near Bangalore. The civil work for the first phase of this unit is almost complete. The plant and machinery, including four gangsaws, one polishing machine, one bridge-cutting machine and one CNC machine, has already been shifted. It is also purchasing a gantry crane, an EOT crane and a stationary diamond wire saw from Pelligrini, Italy. Besides, it is acquiring and developing a number of mines around Bangalore for captive use. In 2003-04, the Company installed a marble Gangsaw Unit at Udaipur Fac
Read More
The Pacific Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹301.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pacific Industries Ltd is ₹207.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pacific Industries Ltd is 29.84 and 1.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pacific Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pacific Industries Ltd is ₹168 and ₹410.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pacific Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.15%, 3 Years at -5.35%, 1 Year at 57.80%, 6 Month at 33.86%, 3 Month at -11.29% and 1 Month at -6.32%.
