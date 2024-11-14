Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

PACIFIC INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Results 30.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

PACIFIC INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Approve the Board Report for the Financial year 2023-24 2. To Approve the Date and Notice of AGM of the Company 3. To finalize the dates of Book Closure and E- voting related matter for the purpose Annual General Meeting of the company 1. Appoint M/s Ronak Jhuthawat and Co. Practicing Company Secretaries Udaipur as Scrutinizer for E- Voting in respect of 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 2. Consider and Approved the Board of Directors Report along with Annexure for Financial year Ended 31st March 2024. 3. fix the cut off date and period of E- voting in respect of 35th Annual General Meeting of the company. 4. Approve the Notice of 35th Annual General Meeting of the company scheduled to be held on Wednesday 25th September, 2024 through VC/OAVM at 12.30 P.M. 5. Approved the Closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company from September 18, 2024 to September 25, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of holding AGM for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

PACIFIC INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Financial Result 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 18 May 2024

PACIFIC INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended on 31st march2024 Financial Result 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024

PACIFIC INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Result For The Period Ended on 31.12.2023 Financial Result 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

