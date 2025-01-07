iifl-logo-icon 1
Pacific Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

176.75

97.19

67.08

65.52

yoy growth (%)

81.85

44.88

2.37

7.61

Raw materials

-83.42

-48.77

-24.96

-24.31

As % of sales

47.19

50.18

37.21

37.1

Employee costs

-8.37

-10.4

-9.1

-8.06

As % of sales

4.73

10.7

13.57

12.3

Other costs

-64.21

-32.24

-27.18

-28.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

36.33

33.17

40.52

43.74

Operating profit

20.73

5.77

5.82

4.48

OPM

11.73

5.93

8.68

6.84

Depreciation

-8.38

-7.08

-3.33

-3.68

Interest expense

-5.93

-5.65

-3.37

-2.2

Other income

4.99

7.09

1.91

1.79

Profit before tax

11.4

0.12

1.03

0.38

Taxes

-3.64

0.06

-0.2

-0.04

Tax rate

-31.92

53.6

-19.61

-11.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.76

0.18

0.83

0.34

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

7.76

0.18

0.83

0.34

yoy growth (%)

4,087.48

-77.76

142.84

-61.83

NPM

4.39

0.19

1.24

0.52

