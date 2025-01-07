Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
176.75
97.19
67.08
65.52
yoy growth (%)
81.85
44.88
2.37
7.61
Raw materials
-83.42
-48.77
-24.96
-24.31
As % of sales
47.19
50.18
37.21
37.1
Employee costs
-8.37
-10.4
-9.1
-8.06
As % of sales
4.73
10.7
13.57
12.3
Other costs
-64.21
-32.24
-27.18
-28.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
36.33
33.17
40.52
43.74
Operating profit
20.73
5.77
5.82
4.48
OPM
11.73
5.93
8.68
6.84
Depreciation
-8.38
-7.08
-3.33
-3.68
Interest expense
-5.93
-5.65
-3.37
-2.2
Other income
4.99
7.09
1.91
1.79
Profit before tax
11.4
0.12
1.03
0.38
Taxes
-3.64
0.06
-0.2
-0.04
Tax rate
-31.92
53.6
-19.61
-11.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.76
0.18
0.83
0.34
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
7.76
0.18
0.83
0.34
yoy growth (%)
4,087.48
-77.76
142.84
-61.83
NPM
4.39
0.19
1.24
0.52
