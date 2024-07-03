Pacific Industries Ltd Summary

Pacific Industries Ltd was incorporated in July 1989. The Company is engaged in the export, manufacturing & trading of Granite tiles & slabs and Quartz Slabs and other goods and commission activities. Promoted by B R Agarwal and J P Agarwal, the Company is well-known in Rajasthan. It was established near Udaipur as a 100% EOU in collaboration with SIGEP, Italy, to manufacture polished granite slabs (inst. cap. : 1.2 lac sq mtr pa). In Oct.91, it came out with its maiden public issue. In Mar.92 the unit commenced commercial production.The company has four mines in Rajasthan and quarries in Karnataka, providing around 4000 cu mtr pa of granites. A recognised Export House, it was awarded the Best Export Award in the mines and minerals segment at the state level in 1993-94. Pacific Industries has embarked on a major expansion to increase its installed capacity by 2,40,000 sq mtr near Bangalore, thus tripling its capacity. In this connection, the company has acquired 6.1 acres of land near Bangalore. The civil work for the first phase of this unit is almost complete. The plant and machinery, including four gangsaws, one polishing machine, one bridge-cutting machine and one CNC machine, has already been shifted. It is also purchasing a gantry crane, an EOT crane and a stationary diamond wire saw from Pelligrini, Italy. Besides, it is acquiring and developing a number of mines around Bangalore for captive use. In 2003-04, the Company installed a marble Gangsaw Unit at Udaipur Factory with an annual capacity of 1,00,000 Square Metres (SQM). and commenced its production from 15th October, 2004. In 2004-05, it installed 2 Gangsaws from China for Bangalore Unit.