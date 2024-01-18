|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|2 May 2023
|22 Sep 2023
|22 Sep 2023
|2.4
|24
|Final
|The Board of Directors has discussed and deliberated on declaration of Final Dividend. The Board has recommended a Final Dividend at the rate of Rs.2.40/- (24 percent) per equity share for financial year 2022-23, for declaration by the Members of the Company at ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Record date will be disclosed in due course of time.
