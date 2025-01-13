Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.5
7.5
7.5
7.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
95.27
84.27
101.12
98.64
Net Worth
102.77
91.77
108.62
106.14
Minority Interest
Debt
1.18
1.38
1.65
2.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.7
1.78
1.36
1.3
Total Liabilities
105.65
94.93
111.63
109.72
Fixed Assets
24.47
23.93
24.92
23.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.98
6.02
1.98
1.25
Networking Capital
67.44
50.67
35.03
20.45
Inventories
27.33
43.73
37.56
27.23
Inventory Days
56.76
42.77
Sundry Debtors
6.92
9.53
5.72
5.56
Debtor Days
8.64
8.73
Other Current Assets
73
39.18
23.52
18.65
Sundry Creditors
-11.82
-15.35
-12.04
-13.46
Creditor Days
18.19
21.14
Other Current Liabilities
-27.99
-26.42
-19.73
-17.53
Cash
9.78
14.3
49.68
64.38
Total Assets
105.67
94.92
111.61
109.71
